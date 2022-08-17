ProAgri celebrates women in agriculture

The month of August is a significant month on the South African calendar. Each year, the country celebrates Women’s Month that offers an excellent opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements and the important role

that women have played, and continue to play, in agriculture and the

broader South African society.

National Women’s Day is a South African public holiday and is celebrated annually on the 9th of August.

The contribution of women in the agricultural sector and food production is

significant. There are many women who deserve recognition. In this edition, we shall focus on a few women that are on the rise in agricultural sector.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, we raise our glasses to women leading the

way. To all the ladies at ProAgri, thank you for the vital role you play in shaping our cultural and social attitudes and encourage us to remain fearless.

In the cover story of this month’s edition of ProAgri Zambia 79, you

can read more about Jesper Lublink of Mubuyu Farms in southern Zambia, and his success story with his Zimmatic pivots on page 3. We take

a look at the core elements of dry season feeding and supplementation

for grazing animals and the process of how to make apple cider vinegar.

Please keep in touch with us, and visit our websites www.proagrimedia.

com and proagri.co.za to keep up to date with the latest agricultural news.

ProAgri greetings

Bianca Henning- bianca@proagri.co.za