Land reform is a hotly debated issue in Southern Africa. Even Zambia recently got onto the bandwagon with draft legislation in which significant land reform is proposed. This will change the ownership scene of land drastically.

In Zambia, the attitude towards commercial farmers is normally very positive and there is a good chance that government will extend the 99 year leash period to another 99 years if the time arises. But the new draft legislation contradicts this good relationship. Broadly seen, the draft is negative towards foreigners and investors and one of the problematic points is that land lease will be reduced from 99 years to 25 years for non-Zambians.

Zambia’s commercial farming scene has recently changed for the good when South African and Zimbabwean farmers flocked to Zambia due to unfavourable conditions in their home countries. In Zambia, they soon contributed hugely to the state treasury as well as the national harvest, and placed Zambia on a more stable food security level. But a farmer cannot plan ahead for only 25 years. A farm is a long term investment project and becomes more productive with time and continuous development.

A farm is also supposed to support the new generation farmer who will use the latest technology to produce even better results. The banks will also find it difficult to give loans to farmers, because a banker understands that farming is for the long run and they have to share the farmer’s long term vision. Let us hold thumbs that this kind of politics will not cause drastic problems in our society.

This month we look at Royal Canin pet nutrition, distributed by Brandline. Tiger Feeds tell us how to use all our senses to attain sensible chicken farming and Bonnox shows us how to create a sheep farm with their fencing.

Farm smartly!

Du Preez de Villiers – dupreez@proagri.co.za

Get our ProAgri Zambia 28 here: ProAgri_Zambia_28



