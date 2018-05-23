This post is also available in: Afrikaans

The foot and mouth disease outbreak in Chisamba, in the exact area where the Agritech show was held, came as a huge shock and initially put a damper on the show. Many farmers were reluctant to attend, afraid to spread the virus from or to their farms. The livestock exhibition had to be cancelled and we dearly missed the cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.

But the show turned out very well and overall, the exhibitors where very satisfied with the attendance. The heavy, low clouds hovering over Chisamba during the full duration of the show threatened to flood the terrain any minute, but it only kept the sun at bay and virtually no rain interrupted the proceedings.

We are very impressed with the show organisers, Spintelligent, who saved the day with their quick reaction to the crisis for taking effective measures to ensure sufficient biological security during the show.

Agritech was a huge success for ProAgri as well, and every year it only gets better. Our bonds with the farmers and clients are strengthened with every reunion. It is also very satisfying to meet more farmers who are avid readers of our magazine.

This month our edition is jam packed with Agritech stories. We took great effort to visit as many stands as possible in order to hear and learn about the exciting new products the exhibitors had to show and offer. Monsanto introduced a brand new cultivar which may open new horizons for maize farmers. Our popular regular sheep farming series is continued in this issue, and we are excited to welcome Savanna Streams as a new contributor with their fish farming series. Bonnox, ETG and Novatek also tell us why their products are essential for every farm.

Farm smartly!

Du Preez de Villiers – dupreez@proagri.co.za

Read our latest issue here: PROAGRI_ZAMBIA_029_2018



