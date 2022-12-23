ProAgri BNZ 40

A new year lies ahead: Hope for progress, despite uncertainty

A fresh, new year lies ahead of us, waiting to be welcomed, experienced, played, celebrated, explored, shared, deepened and enriched. Our sincere wish for all our farmers and advertisers is that it will be an especially good year!

The year 2022 was an eventful one, to say the least, especially in the agribusiness sector. Many challenges came to the fore, such as job creation, electricity supply, water availability and quality, climate change, to mention but a few.

Undoubtedly, we are entering 2023 with a number of these issues creating uncertainty, and they will require our undivided attention.

With the challenges of greater uncertainty, less control, and greater risk, more opportunities present themselves. I urge the agricultural sector and farmers to identify and exploit these opportunities, and to continue working smart and planning ahead to ensure that we manage the setbacks brought about by these challenges as best we can.

Despite the looming crises of power outages, on a positive note, farmers in Zimbabwe have reported that they have planted double the number of hectares of maize to date in 2022, compared with the same time the previous year. The maize planting target for the 2022/23 production season was just under two million hectares. Cotton plantings had also increased from almost 8 556 ha by December 2021 to 13 166 ha by December 2022.

News from Botswana is that the United States (US) Conservation International, United Nations (UN) Green Climate Fund, and Botswana’s Ministry of Agriculture recently launched a new initiative intended to restore communal rangelands and improve the grazing on farmland in Botswana. The project is expected to run until 2030 and will be funded by the Botswanan government to the tune of US$54 million (about R953 million), with another US$44 million (R776 million) coming from the US Conservation International & UN Green Climate Fund, according to Botswana’s Ministry of Agriculture.

It is vital for all African countries to become less dependent on the importation of food such as maize and other grains, and to become self-sufficient. Africa has the potential to feed itself and this potential needs to be developed. I truly believe that Africa is a slumbering economic giant that needed to be made aware of its own economic and agronomic potential in order to take care of its own, and to become a major global role player.

Let’s make 2023 the best year, yet! We are excited to present to you yet again another exclusive copy of ProAgri where we discuss everything in the farming space. We promise to keep the momentum going and give you the information that is vital for your business.

Bianca Henning

bianca@proagri.co.za