We are entering a new summer crop season for most parts of Southern Africa for 22/23.

According to a recent news release from Agbiz, the Northern Hemisphere has experienced extreme heat and drought these past few months, prompting us to wonder if the Southern Hemisphere could experience similar extremes in the upcoming 2022/23 summer season.

We are in a La Niña cycle, which means the typical weather conditions would be higher rainfall for Southern Africa, and drought for East Africa and South America. Therefore, extreme weather events could mean excessive rains in Southern Africa, while other regions would remain dry.

Fortunately, to our knowledge, there are no clear signs pointing to yet another season of dangerous rains, but this is a risk that cannot be ruled out.

Our farmers are stalwarts who tackle each new season every year with faith and hope, regardless of what nature and life throw their way. Farming requires perseverance and hard work, and a crop’s success depends on continuous attention, control, and correction throughout the entire process of planting and cultivating.

Some exciting news for citrus growers in Botswana:

The Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) recently announced that citrus growers in Botswana have become members of their organisation, joining over 1 400 members from South Africa, Eswatini and Zimbabwe. With the addition of Botswana, the CGA now represents just over 1 564 citrus growers in Southern Africa. Read more on page 30 or online here.

In this month’s edition of ProAgri BNZ 37, in our cover story, you can read more about Agrico’s 120 years of service, and how they remain at the forefront of technology. You can also read more about climate change and its impact on Sub-Saharan Africa. Are you nuts about nuts? This month we also started with a brand-new series on tree nut production.

We remain committed to provide our readers with informative articles and agricultural-related news, helping farmers reduce downtime and maximize productivity.

