Rise with a spring

Here we are. Spring. Seems like yesterday I was writing my letter just

before winter started.

We are moving towards a new season, one that brings hope and renewal. Spring is a muchanticipated season for all — longer days and warmer temperatures. Reawakening, planning and planting …

It has been exactly three years since ProAgri BNZ made its first appearance.

Thinking back, when our grandparents were our age, farms looked like those in children’s books. They raised a little of everything on their farm. Over the years, farms have changed. As farmers invested in tractors and other equipment, they focused their efforts to make the most of those investments.

The same is true today. Just like the way farming has evolved, technology

is also evolving, which enables farmers to be more efficient and farm smarter. Consumer needs and expectations drive the food value chain, and farming nowadays is a business. One of the reasons why farming has

been able to make such impressive strides in productivity in our lifetime,

is that farmers today have the tools and ability to access a vast quantity

of knowledge that can be applied to make informed production decisions.

We know that a farmer’s work never stops, so we shall continue to supply

you with the latest information to help you grow your business.

In this month’s edition of ProAgri BNZ 36, in our cover article, we

get to meet a very dynamic female farmer of the north-eastern parts of

Namibia, who cultivates her dreams despite her hardships. Cultivating

the soil and preserving the farm for her children to one day also enjoy an

African sunset – what an inspiration, reminding me once again to appreciate the little things in life. Read more on page 3.

We hope you enjoy this new edition of ProAgri BNZ. Now it is your

turn: what do you wish people knew about farming? Or what would you

like to know? Please contact us and let us know!

ProAgri greetings

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za