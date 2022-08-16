ProAgri BNZ 35

The month of August is a significant month on the South African calendar. Each year, the country celebrates Women’s Month that offers an excellent opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements and the important role that women have played, and continue to play, in agriculture and the broader South African society.

National Women’s Day is a South African public holiday and is celebrated annually on the 9th of August. The contribution of women in the agricultural sector and food production is significant. There are many women who deserve recognition. In this edition we shall focus on a few women that are on the rise in agricultural sector. As we celebrate Women’s Month, we raise our glasses to women leading the way.

To all the ladies at ProAgri, than you for the vital role you play in shaping our cultural and social attitudes, and encourage us to remain fearless. Furthermore, in this month’s edition of ProAgri BNZ we meet the Gallagher team, we take a look at New Holland’s brand new GENESIS®T8 Series with PLM Intelligence™, and we recap on the Zimbabwean international trade show.

