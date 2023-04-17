We are living in a world of less. Less water, less arable land, less climate stability. In this age of less, the world demands more – more food for more people. Agriculture is challenged to produce more with less – to feed the rapidly growing population with limited resources whilst protecting the environment for future generations.

Efficient irrigation is not only about using water responsibly, but also about the vital task of ensuring food security and sustainability across the globe. In this context, PRECISION MEANS SUCCESS.

We must continue to find new ways to apply water, as one of the most scarce and important resources. We must develop new technologies and practices that increase water use efficiencies. If not – farmers will not be able to keep up with the demand for food with the limited resources at their disposal. If we, industry, farmers, government, and the public alike, are not proactive now to manage our water resources sustainably, dire consequences will follow. Water scarcity poses a risk to our social order, food and economic security and ultimately human existence.

Why precision irrigation?

The offer made by precision irrigation is clear: Achieve higher yields while saving time and money by delivering the correct amount of water and nutrients at the correct time and in the right place with no waste. This promise is made independent of the topography, climate, and many other factors.

Experience has shown that precision irrigation massively contributes to both water-use efficiency and fertiliser-use efficiency. It can save up to 50% in water usage and 30% in fertiliser usage, while increasing crop productivity by between 30 and 50%. It also leads to significantly reduced labour and energy costs.

The adoption of precision irrigation is on the rise. The mass adoption of precision irrigation is however not yet a reality and we want to change that. The impact on food security, the environmental impact of agriculture and farmer livelihoods can be massive. We do know that there is still a long way to go, hence our commitment to drive this adoption, by sharing expertise and supplying quality products.

Advancing life by growing more with less

This brings us to the Netafim purpose. Our purpose is to advance life around the world by helping farmers grow more with less. How – by driving the mass adoption of precision irrigation and providing innovative precision irrigation solutions. Why – to fight water, land, and food scarcity.

As global leader in precision irrigation, we believe we have a responsibility to ensure that water is used as efficiently as possible in agriculture around the globe. On local soil, Netafim South Africa is working hard to affect the adoption of smart irrigation across the Southern African region. It is important to take note that Netafim is a global company and that the best in technology and knowledge from around the world is brought to Africa through our Netafim South Africa team. Not only that, but we also have the privilege to share the lessons we learn in the often-challenging African conditions with our colleagues across the globe. This means that the rest of the world can also learn from the lessons we learn, and that product innovation can be influenced by our needs.

We believe that the drive for mass adoption of precision irrigation must be about much more than the provision of precision irrigation solutions. Our belief is that success will depend on several factors: products, people, partnerships, and knowledge. We are therefore called to share knowledge with farmers and all role players in the irrigation and wider agricultural industry. Even the best products will not lead to success if they are not applied, operated, and maintained correctly and if the user is not supported with knowledge.

Our field team is strategically positioned to ensure that our products can be implemented with optimal success through the expertise of our employees in combination with years of accumulated knowledge as the leader in precision irrigation solutions. The Netafim sales team is structured as technical advisors, rather than sales consultants. We sell our products through a widespread retail network, while the agronomy and technical support teams offer unique support in the field. This is to ensure that every end-user of a Netafim product on any farm has access to the expertise to apply our quality products for maximum return on investment. To add further value, a Netafim services solution is currently in development that will support the optimal implementation and maintenance of precision irrigation solutions in the field.

Netafim builds its success on its quality products, the expertise of its employees, customer partnerships knowledge and experience. All our actions are built around these pillars and are aimed at helping the farmer grow more with less.

Benefiting from Precision

Precision irrigation requires an irrigation system that is designed and installed with all resources and production goals in mind, with the aim of ensuring optimal production.

Some precision irrigation solutions may seem too advanced for certain crops and circumstances, but the fact is that there are solutions suited to help any farmer grow more of any crop in any circumstances – with less.

Some of the benefits of implementing precision irrigation solutions include:

optimal root zone management;

lower water and fertilizer use;

access to the root zone despite groundcovers;

lower risk of crop diseases;

full utilisation of available land;

optimal growth in challenging soil;

minimised evaporation loss;

ability to better manage plant nutrition through fertigation.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution in irrigation, and that is why proper planning [MB1] is so crucial. Farmers must rely on experts during the planning, selection, and preparation process. All the advantages and disadvantages of a system must be considered, and a decision must be made based on the circumstances of your farm, given all the variables. Precision irrigation can be successfully performed through both drip irrigation systems and micro-sprinkler systems. The first and most important decision is to choose correct system.[MB2]

Precise Management

Precision irrigation success does not only depend on quality products and advanced technology, but also on the correct management of your precision irrigation system, based on knowledge and sound expertise. Water distribution is impacted by many factors, that will impact not only system design, but also scheduling and management decisions. Understanding soil and water movement and plant requirements makes it a lot easier to make these decisions. Be sure to involve the necessary experts in the planning process. Remember, a long list of variables must be measured, considered and analysed – do this with the right experts at your side.

From an irrigation perspective, success will depend on your ability to manage the soil-water balance. Soil is made up of minerals, organic material, water, and oxygen. The percentage of minerals and organic material in soil composition is a given, but the percentage of air and water is dynamic. More water in the soil will translate to less oxygen and vice versa. An ideal point of balance between water and oxygen at which plants will thrive exists for each soil and crop. Your aim should be to manage the root zone with precision in order to maintain the perfect soil-water balance.

For more information go to:

https://www.netafim.co.za/contact-us/?utm_source=paidposts&utm_medium=paid&utm_campaign=agri4allcontact