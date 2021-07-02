Pioneer maize seeds: fill your planter with the best thinking in modern farming

This post is also available in: English
Watch the videos below on Pioneers product offering of maize
Pioneer P2553
Our P2553 is a Pioneer hybid for the Eastern areas.
Pioneer P1513
Our P1513 hybrid seed is a quick grower with very good agronomical characteristics – a great replacement for the 33H56-range for the East.
Pioneer P1788
Pioneer P1788 seed is a maize hybrid for the East.
Pioneer P1788: The growth process of P1788 seed
Pioneer P2531
Our P2531 hybrid seed and its characteristics.
Pioneer P2137
Pioneer P2137 comes with a new gene Mon89034, thus this yellow hybrid can handle the worms very well.
Pioneer P2432
P2432 is a strong hybrid that won’t fall over with a good root system.
Pioneer P2432: The growth process of P2432 seed
Pioneer P2565WB
An insightful look into our P2565WB hybrid seed suitable for the Western areas.
Pioneer P1197YHR
P1197YHR wys baie goeie opbrengspotensiaal in SA, net soos dit in die VSA bereik het.
Pioneer P1197: The growth process of P1197YHR seed
Pioneer P2865WBR
Our P2865WBR hybrid seed is truly top of the range, here are some insights into the product.
Pioneer P2927WYR
Die P2927WYR kultivar is gekweek vir hoë potensiaal gronde en watertafels wat addisionele tyd nodig het.
