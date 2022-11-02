Pioneer: LumiGEN™ Seed Treatments: Built for your success with Pioneer genetics

A mark of assurance in seed treatments

You choose a seed treatment package to help assure a successful season. In turn, you should feel assured that those seed treatments perform as expected, and work well with the genetics you’re planting.

LumiGEN™ seed treatments are designed, verified and proven to work with Pioneer® genetics, giving farmers a higher level of confidence in their seed treatment options.

Designed for our genetics

You’ve invested in outstanding Pioneer® genetics for your field. We’ve invested in protecting their performance potential.

LumiGEN™ seed treatments address:

• Plantability

• Cold tolerance

• Stand establishment

• Singulation

• Early vigor

We evaluate hundreds of product concept combinations to develop the right seedtreatment formulations for our genetic lineup.

Each year, we validate those combinations in labs, greenhouses and farmer fields. Our seed treatment development process relies on 30,000 research plot evaluations annually.

Verified on our genetics

LumiGEN™ seed treatments capitalize on over 100 years of crop protection knowhow, and an understanding of what growers need and how they farm. Our seed treatment combinations are carefully evaluated at the Corteva Agriscience Center of Seed

Applied Technologies (CSAT)—an all-in-one facility that’s part laboratory, testing center and seed treating plant. Here, seed treatments are reviewed using our exclusive six-step PASSER process.

Only seed treatments that excel in this rigorous process earn the LumiGEN mark of assurance.

Proven in the field with our genetics

Through our Field Test Network, our treated seed is evaluated by growers. It goes into the ground using real planters, under real conditions.

On-farm testing is combined with our large-scale IMPACT™ testing program, where we conduct more than 60,000 plot evaluations each year. This testing helps ensure LumiGEN™ seed treatments work no matter what Pioneer® brand hybrids or varieties you plant.

Our extensive evaluation process also means seed treatments that earn the LumiGEN mark of assurance fit with responsible farming practices, minizing exposure to off-target species and the environment and helping growers reduce the amount of active ingredient they need to apply to their fields.

To learn more about LumiGEN™ seed treatments and options available to protect your seed this season, speak to your Pioneer sales representative.