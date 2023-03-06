Peake Equipment: STS 1000 sprayer

The Peake STS 1000 sprayer is a game-changer for smaller farming operations. Designed with affordability, efficiency, and precision in mind, this sprayer is a must-have for anyone who wants to improve their crop spraying capabilities.

One of the standout features of the Peake STS 1000 is its use of top-of-the-line spray control equipment from TeeJet. The TeeJet Matrix 430 Guidance system and 845 Rate controller with 3 sections shut off valves ensure that application rates and row spacing are accurate and reliable. This level of precision is essential for maximizing the effectiveness of crop sprays while minimizing waste.

Another impressive feature of the Peake STS 1000 is its customizable spray control options. With the ability to add GPS, auto-steer, automated section control, and individual nozzle control, farmers can tailor their sprayer to their specific needs and preferences. The adjustable boom lengths and nozzle spacing further enhance this customization, allowing farmers to target specific areas of their crops with the appropriate amount of chemical. The hydraulically driven diaphragm spray pump delivering the correct amount of water for all applications.

The hydrostatically driven system and constantly variable speeds also contribute to the efficiency of the Peake STS 1000. With speeds ranging from zero to 20 KPH and Poclain wheel motors, this sprayer is capable of navigating a variety of terrains and crops with ease. The ability to manually adjust the wheel track between 2.3 and 3 meters further enhances this versatility, making the Peake STS 1000 an ideal choice for farmers who need to accommodate different crop widths. The Peake STS 1000 is also designed to be durable and long-lasting. The robust 51 kw 6-cylinder air-cooled engine is suited for African conditions and requires minimal maintenance.

Comfort and convenience are also key features of the Peake STS 1000. The improved cab design with noise reduction and fresh air filters, operator seat with mechanical suspension, and high-duty air conditioning make for a more comfortable operating experience. The air suspension and ground clearance of 1.9 meters also make it easier to navigate tall crops like maize.

The drip-proof quick change nozzle holders connected with top-class crop spray hoses and in-line filters ensure that spraying is both efficient and effective. These features prevent clogs and ensure that the appropriate amount of chemical is applied to each area of the crop. Additionally, the 38-inch wheels and 11.2-38 tires provide good pivot track crossing ability and improved steering and ride comfort.

Overall, the Peake STS 1000 is a powerful and versatile spray system that has the potential to revolutionize the way smaller farming operations approach crop spraying. By combining precision, efficiency, and customization with comfort and convenience, this sprayer is an excellent investment for anyone looking to improve their crop spraying capabilities.

