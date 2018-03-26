Parmalat cheese rewrites history, claiming Product of the Year award for second consecutive year

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

Parmalat SA has rewritten SA dairy history by claiming the prestigious Product of the Year prize for the second year running at the annual SA Dairy Championships. This achievement is a first of its kind for the 185-year-old event.

PSA secured the 2018 Product of the Year award for the second consecutive year for its 10-month Mature Gouda, an aromatic and full-flavoured cheese produced for Woolworths. PSA triumphed across dairy classes by claiming seven Qualité awards and an exceptional total of 15 SA Championship prizes. Winning products in each class are crowned SA Champions, a select few are awarded the Qualité Mark of Excellence, while only the most superior of these is named as the overall Product of the Year.

The Qualité award is South Africa’s only officially acknowledged symbol of outstanding dairy quality and the following seven Parmalat products will soon be sporting the much desired Qualité black and gold emblem: Président Matured Gouda 6 Months, UHT Low Fat Milk, Medium Fat Yoghurt – Choc Chip, Medium Fat Yoghurt – Fruited – Strawberry, as well as the following three cheeses produced for Woolworths: Matured Gouda 10 Months, Vintage Cheddar – White, and Matured Gouda 20 Months.

Cathy Eve, PSA Marketing Executive, says the team is delighted with the results. “This is the third time in nine years we have won the Product of the Year award for one our cheeses, a clear indication of the high quality of our products and the dedication and diligence of our teams. To make SA Dairy Champs history by winning Product of the Year two years in a row is an added bonus! We’re also especially proud to have secured Qualité awards for two of our Parmalat yoghurts and our Parmalat EverFresh UHT Low Fat Milk. This shows our commitment to high quality dairy products across our product portfolio.”

SA Dairy Championship chief judge and international dairy expert Kobus Mulder says that for a product to be chosen as Dairy Product of the Year in a competition of this nature is a long and

difficult journey and the dream of every dairy technologist. “That the honour befalls this year’s winner of the prestigious title for the second year in a row, is exceptional. Not only is it an extraordinary performance, but also proof of sustained good manufacturing practices and quality control by the personnel of the manufacturer. Technically and gastronomically the Parmalat 10-month Mature Gouda is as close to perfection as a food product can come.”

This year’s SA Dairy Championship was contested by 83 producers who entered 945 dairy products. The Championship was first presented in 1834 and is the oldest of its kind in Africa. This year products competed for the attention of 84 judges ranging from food technologists and cheese retailers, to food bloggers and chefs.

Source: Parmalat SA