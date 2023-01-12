Paris International Agri show 26 Feb – 1 March 2023

The Paris International Agricultural Show is without a doubt the biggest indoor farming show in Europe and probably the largest in the world. Every year, it welcomes more than 670,000 visitors, both consumers and professionals. They will find 1,000 exhibitors that come to share their products and passion with the attendees. The show is divided into 4 parts: the crop and plant sector, the agricultural services and profession, the livestock production and its sectors and the sector dedicated to products from France and the rest of the world. The show also features the well-known General Competition for Animals, a set of high-end conferences and practical workshops.