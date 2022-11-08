ORONDIS Ultra presents a new era of late blight and downy mildew protection

Farmers welcome Syngenta’s announcement of ORONDIS® Ultra fungicide with two active ingredients for unsurpassed late blight and downy mildew control. ORONDIS® Ultra fungicide brings two highly effective modes of action together for powerful residual control.

ORONDIS® Ultra combines mandipropamid (FRAC Group 40) with oxathiapiprolin (FRAC Group 49), a unique active ingredient that delivers highly effective residual protection against late blight and downy mildew.

Orondis® Ultra offers Oomycete control in vegetables and specialty crops, having:

• A new mode of action with no cross-resistance with other oomycetes products.

• Local systemic and translaminar movement in the plant tissues to protect developing leaves.

• Durable and long-lasting disease control.

• Excellent preventive fungicidal activity, controlling all key life cycle stages of pathogen.

• Rain-fast and protecting the plant from disease even after rain.

• Highly potent, with excellent efficacy and crop safety at very low application rates per hectare.

Translaminar movement.

How does ORONDIS® Ultra work?

ORONDIS® Ultra provides translaminar and acropetal activity, meaning that it moves across the leaf surface as well as upwards into new growth via the plant’s xylem, or water-conducting vessels. Both modes of action work in tandem to protect the plant – even while it is actively growing. Because ORONDIS® Ultra is taken up in the plant, it will not wash off in the event of rain. This rain-fastness, combined with the duration of control, provides excellent application flexibility when less-than-ideal weather is an issue.

What type of protection does each active ingredient provide?

Applied preventatively, oxathiapiprolin (ORONDIS®) outperforms mandipropamid, the current standard for late blight and downy mildew control. Mandipropamid and ORONDIS® both bind tightly to the waxy layer of the leaf surface (1) and flow steadily into the leaf tissue (2), where they provide disease protection on the upper and lower leaf surfaces

ORONDIS® Ultra protects new growth

Applications of ORONDIS® Ultra protected new growth in tomatoes that were continuously inoculated.

Systemicity – biological activity outside of the treated area

ORONDIS® can control pathogens outside the treated area in foliar application.

Xylem-systemic movement

ORONDIS® moves through the xylem – the plant’s water conducting vessels – and moves upward and outward to protect the plant as it grows.

Rain-fastness

ORONDIS® has excellent retention properties providing unmatched oomycete control even after heavy rainfalls.

Measuring retention on leaf surface

After 200 mm of rain 1 hour after application, > 40% of ORONDIS® Ultra was recovered from grapes.

Plasmopara viticola on grapevine

In grapes, ORONDIS® will provide excellent control at label rates regardless of rainfall.

ORONDIS® Ultra is effective on key life cycle stages of the pathogen

ORONDIS® Ultra targets oomycetes at several stages in the life cycle, and is most effective at key stages of sporulation, germination and initial infection. Stopping the pathogen at these points reduces the opportunity for disease cycles to develop.

Proven field performance

ORONDIS® Ultra brings a new era of protection against downy mildews and late blight diseases on vegetables and grapes with its two unique modes of action. Thanks to its unbeatable performance, it is an elite and trustworthy solution, under all conditions, ensuring high yields of superb quality.

For more information about ORONDIS Ultra, visit www.syngenta.com