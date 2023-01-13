Organic & Natural product expo Africa 21-23 October 2023

Organic and Natural Products Expo Africa is the continent’s only dedicated event for these industry sectors and with it’s unparalleled biodiversity of plant life, is a treasure trove of sustainable and unique raw materials and products not obtainable elsewhere, and in great demand worldwide. In addition to this, Africa’s populace is developing an intense awareness of their level of fitness, personal health and eating habits, as well as a consciousness of environmental issues.

For more information please visit: https://10times.com/organic-and-natural-products-expo-africa