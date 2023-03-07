Omnia GREENSULF™: More than just an effective nitrogen source

Many articles have been written to compare the effectiveness of ammonium nitrate and urea – each one emphasising a specific sales argument.

In any case, the advantages of the nitrate form of nitrogen must be highlighted, for example minimum volatilisation; stimulation of cation uptake; reduced acidification as a result of higher efficiency; increase in water use efficiency and more.

The risks associated with the use of reduced nitrogen sources such as urea and ammonium also remain a fact and cannot be ignored. These risks include volatilisation loss, ammonia and ammonium toxicity and suppression of photosynthesis.

Proven advantages

Omnia has done extensive research on the advantages of nitrate bearing fertiliser and found that ammonium nitrate on average outperforms urea by 20% per unit nitrogen administered, where meaningful nitrogen response is obtained.

Research done by other institutions confirmed that nitrate or LAN performs on average between 26% and 40% better than urea per unit nitrogen, if it is for example top-dressed close to the economic optimum level for small grain or maize production.

Environmental factors

Recent research also confirmed that nitrate improves water use efficiency and protects plants against heat and cold stress. The efficiency per unit nitrogen and water becomes more and more important, especially if additional environmental factors are considered.

Sugarcane fertilized with Greensulf on the Lowveld showed visual difference.

GREENSULF™ 35

One of Omnia’s key products is a unique form of ammonium nitrate in a chemically granulated fertiliser, which also contains crucial secondary nutrients in an immediately available plant form. GREENSULF 35 contains 26% nitrogen as ammonium nitrate. Apart from the many listed benefits of nitrate, the product also offers other benefits, due to the presence of a significant and registered content of calcium (5%) and sulphur (4%).

Many positive research results have been achieved with GREENSULF 35 on various crops, as it addresses more than just nitrogen nutrition. Interesting examples are the improvement of palatability and increase in protein content of 2%. Also, an essential and significant increase in yield of sunflower of more than 230 kg per hectare was achieved in sandy soil in international trials, where GREENSULF 35, coated with boron and molybdenum, was top-dressed.

GREENSULF 35 is truly a unique chemically granulated ammonium nitrate source, which offers much more than a most effective nitrogen fertiliser.

