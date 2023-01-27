Ntaba Nyoni Cattle production auction

Ntaba Nyoni Cattle proudly presents their 2 in 1 production auction at Phala Phala Wildlife in Bela-Bela.
The auction will include cattle from Ankole and Boran breeds.
Date: 4th March 2023
Time: 11h00
The production sale is held on behalf of Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa.
All animals presented are from well-known genetics. The following cattle will be on offer:
- 50 Boran lots
- 25 Ankole lots
For further enquiries, contact:
Jessica (Stud manager) +27 72 107 4798
Lourens Koch (Vleissentraal) + 27 83 286 6395
Johan van Nest (Autioneer) +27 82 574 4220
You could also go to the Agri4all website to watch videos of the cattle that are going to be auctioned off.
Vleissentraal Ermelo:
+27 17 819 1106
https://www.vleissentraal.co.za/
https://www.facebook.com/ansiehoogenboesem
SwiftVee:
Quintin Vorster +27 84 601 3519
SwiftVee online registration.