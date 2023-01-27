Ntaba Nyoni Cattle production auction

Ntaba Nyoni Cattle proudly presents their 2 in 1 production auction at Phala Phala Wildlife in Bela-Bela.

The auction will include cattle from Ankole and Boran breeds.

Date: 4th March 2023

Time: 11h00

The production sale is held on behalf of Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa.

All animals presented are from well-known genetics. The following cattle will be on offer:

50 Boran lots

25 Ankole lots

For further enquiries, contact:

Jessica (Stud manager) +27 72 107 4798

Lourens Koch (Vleissentraal) + 27 83 286 6395

Johan van Nest (Autioneer) +27 82 574 4220

You could also go to the Agri4all website to watch videos of the cattle that are going to be auctioned off.

Vleissentraal Ermelo:

+27 17 819 1106

https://www.vleissentraal.co.za/

https://www.facebook.com/ansiehoogenboesem

SwiftVee:

Quintin Vorster +27 84 601 3519

quintin@swiftvee.com

SwiftVee online registration.