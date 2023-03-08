Ntaba Nyoni, another prosperous Boran and Ankole cattle auction

Ntaba Nyoni held their two-in-one auction at the Phala Phala wildlife venue in Bela-Bela on March 4, 2023. The auction consisted of fifty Boran cattle and twenty-five Ankole Cattle.

Ben Molotsi, who is the operations manager of Ntaba Nyoni, is surrounded by the representatives of ProAgri, Tiny Smith and Lynette van Tonder.

With Mr Nkamuhayo from Uganda being the highest bidder for the Ankole cow and calf (Lot 2) at R480 000 and the pregnant Boran heifer (Lot 19B) at R850 000, the auction was yet again a very successful one for the books.

Boran heifer that received the highest bid was sold to Mr. Nkamuhayo for R850 000.

The Ankole Cow, Mamia, and calf with the highest bid of R480 000 were purchased by Mr. Nkamuhayo.

The highest priced Ankole Bull, Bobo, sold for R320 000.

In addition, Louis Neethling of Riposo Holdings in Olifantshoek purchased a great number of animals at the auction. On behalf of Vleissentraal and Ntaba Nyoni, they would like to express their gratitude to all of the buyers and supporters who attended the auction.

Lynette is standing here next to Mr. Nkamuhayo.

Anton Vos, Executive Chairman of Vleissentraal conversing with Lynette.

If you want to market your auction contact:

Tiny Smith – 082 698 3353 – tiny@agri4all.com

Lynette van Tonder – 074 694 4422 – lynette@agri4all.com