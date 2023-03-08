Ntaba Nyoni, another prosperous Boran and Ankole cattle auction

Ntaba Nyoni held their two-in-one auction at the Phala Phala wildlife venue in Bela-Bela on March 4, 2023. The auction consisted of fifty Boran cattle and twenty-five Ankole Cattle.
With Mr Nkamuhayo from Uganda being the highest bidder for the Ankole cow and calf (Lot 2) at R480 000 and the pregnant Boran heifer (Lot 19B) at R850 000, the auction was yet again a very successful one for the books.
In addition, Louis Neethling of Riposo Holdings in Olifantshoek purchased a great number of animals at the auction. On behalf of Vleissentraal and Ntaba Nyoni, they would like to express their gratitude to all of the buyers and supporters who attended the auction.
If you want to market your auction contact:
Tiny Smith – 082 698 3353 – tiny@agri4all.com
Lynette van Tonder – 074 694 4422 – lynette@agri4all.com