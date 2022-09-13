Novatek supplies quality feeds for Africa, from Africa

by Robert Kanyembo

Novatek Animal Feeds is the largest animal feed producer in Zambia, and has been in operation since 2008. The company produces a large variety of scientifically formulated feeds and custom mixes for all feed types, including pet food.

With two production facilities located in the capital city Lusaka and one on the Copperbelt Province at Mpongwe, Novatek is strategically located with a large retail and distribution network to serve farmers all over Zambia.

Novatek exports feed to Southern, Central and East African countries with great success and supplies a full range of technical services on nutrition, feeding programmes and animal husbandry to its customers. Novatek strives to be the leading supplier of technologically advanced animal feed products in Zambia and is also the only feed producer with an ISO 22 000 Food Safety Management System Certification.

The commissioning of the new Mpongwe Feed Plant on the Copperbelt Province has given Novatek Animal Feeds added production capacity. The plant has both pellet and extruder lines. The extruder line is a state-ofthe-art plant that brings with it improved aquafeed and pet food quality.

Novatek has been working on continuously improving the quality of its aquafeeds. A lot of work has also gone into Research and Development, especially in fish nutrition. The Nutritionist Team has improved the aquafeed formulations to give the feed extra palatability and improve the fish’s gut

health. The commissioning of the new aquafeed plant necessitated Novatek to effect new prices on all its aquafeeds. Novatek revised the prices downwards on 8th September 2022.

Contact us today for all your quality aquafeeds in Zambia through our numerous distribution channels near you and also in the export market. Our commitment is to serve you better as you feed your livestock for prosperity.

For more information, contact Novatek by sending an e-mail to Robert Kanyembo, National Sales Manager, on salesmanager@ novatek.co.zm or contact him on +260 971 252 522. Visit their website on www.novatekfeeds.com.