Novatek Poultry Newsletter: January 2023

Back to Basics

We often visit farms and acknowledge the challenges that are faced by many. There are often times when we have visited farmers and a number of questions have popped up relating to feed costs, production concerns etc. Often the basics of animal production are forgotten.

The 6 basic nutrients required by animals are as follows:

Protein is essential for growth, maintenance and reproductive processes. Lysine, Methionine, Threonine etc., are some examples of essential amino acids. These amino acids are building blocks for tissue formation. Protein in a diet can either be of plant or animal origin. Examples of plant-origin sources are oilcakes, hay and straw. Examples of animal-origin sources are meals made from fish or meat.

Carbohydrates are the main source of energy for animals and usually make up 60-70% of the cost of a diet. Grains such as maize, wheat, barley etc. are commonly used in the industry.

Fats are important to animals and are required to a lesser extent in diets. Fats store energy and provide insulation to animals. The main sources of oil in diets are produced by the oilseeds sector.

Minerals play a role in bone and tissue formation and are known for regulation chemical processes. Microminerals are those required in smaller amounts whereas microminerals are required to in larger amounts. Although minerals form a small portion of diet, an excess in terms of intake can result in toxicity.

Vitamins are also required in smaller amounts and play roles in metabolism, reproduction, growth, blood cell maturation, digestion, bone formation, and in the prevention of infection. The categories of vitamins are water-soluble vitamins and fat-soluble vitamins.

Water is often the forgotten nutrient and makes up majority of a body mass. It is required for the regulation of body temperature, growth, reproduction etc.

The Year That We Leave Behind

We cannot say that the year that has passed has gone smoothly. There have indeed been a few speedhumps along the way. The hope is always that as the New Year comes along, that we can learn from the past.

All things in life may be considered lessons, or blessings. It just matters in which way one chooses to look at it.

Our hope is that we can walk alongside our clients in 2023. We are grateful for your business during the year that has passed and look forward to doing business with you all in 2023.

Please do not hesitate to contact the team should you require any advice or assistance.