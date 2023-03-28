Next-Generation Ford Ranger Line-up Expands with Launch of Single Cab and Super Cab Models

Hot on the heels of the exciting and trendsetting Next-Generation Ranger Double Cab models that hit the South African market in December last year, Ford South Africa is launching the Single Cab and Super Cab derivatives, scheduled to go on sale in March this year.

Four Single Cab models have been introduced to cater for workhorse applications, complemented by six Super Cab variants that provide the versatility of an extended cab and a large cargo volume which satisfies the requirements for business and lifestyle customers alike – headlined by the first-ever Super Cab model in luxurious Wildtrak 4×4 specification.

“The Next-Generation Ford Ranger Double Cab models have been exceptionally well received thanks to the bold styling, outstanding comfort and refinement, exceptional safety and superb performance,” says Doreen Mashinini, General Manager for Marketing at Ford South Africa.

“We are delighted to expand the range with the start of production of the practical Ranger Single Cab and spacious Super Cab models that fulfil the needs of small to medium businesses, large fleet operators, farmers and private customers,” Mashinini says. “The bulk of the range is available in XL or more upmarket XLT specification, and we also offer the extensive range of Upgrade Packs that were introduced on the Ranger Double Cab. This allows owners to personalise their vehicle with a wide range of cosmetic and functional enhancements according to their unique requirements and applications.

“Particularly noteworthy is the introduction of the Super Cab body style to the exclusive Wildtrak series, giving buyers the choice of a luxuriously appointed vehicle with all of the high-tech safety and comfort features that were traditionally reserved for double cab models,” Mashinini says. “This reaffirms our commitment to listening to our customers, and delivering products designed to complement their lifestyles. Later this year we will be further expanding the range to cater for the entry-level workhorse segment too, where affordability and low running costs are the absolute priority for business and fleet customers.”

Design and practicality

Echoing the bold and distinctive Built Ford Tough design of the Next-Gen Ranger Double Cab, the new Single Cab and Super Cab models look tough and inspire confidence. The assertive stance is emphasized by the more upright front grille with strong horizontal grille bar, signature C-clamp headlight treatment and subtle shoulder line with pronounced wheelarches that give the vehicle a sure-footed and athletic appearance.

Underscoring the Ranger’s impressive capability is an upgraded chassis riding on a 50mm longer wheelbase, along with a 50mm wider track compared to the previous Ranger. A hydro-formed front-end structure allows for improved design and packaging, providing greater airflow to the radiator to keep the engine temperature low when towing or carrying heavy loads. It also frees up space for an auxiliary battery to be fitted in the engine bay, should this be required.

Cargo management is an area where the Next-Gen Ranger excels, with a wider cargo box packed with features and opportunities to transform the space into a total cargo management makerspace. The Ranger is now 50mm wider, allowing the cargo box to accommodate a standard European pallet between the wheel arches (up to 1 224mm), while the loadbox length runs up to 2 305mm on the Single Cab models for maximum loading volume. The payload capacity ranges from 964kg to 1 186kg, depending on model.

There are six tie-down points in the loadbox to help secure cargo, while external tie-down rails on the XL models create ultimate cargo hauling flexibility, and are designed to easily fit ratchet straps and ropes. Durable plastic box top and tailgate capping protect the loadbox edges and tailgate upper edges, so owners can load equipment without fear of damaging the paintwork.

The load bed was also designed so customers can create their own DIY organisation and storage solutions. On the Wildtrak Super Cab, which is equipped with a drop-in bedliner as standard, pockets are moulded into the cargo box sidewalls that allow owners to use wood planks to create compartments in the bed, or build a two-tier loading surface. The Ranger’s innovative new loadbox side-step is included on the Wildtrak, with the practical Cargo Management System available as an option to provide further loading flexibility.

Further practical touches found on all models – which are ideally suited for contractors and tradesmen working on-site – include the integrated clamp pockets, a nifty ruler and cupholders in the tailgate which transforms it into a useful workbench.

On the Wildtrak Super Cab, the fitment of a standard 400W inverter, with 12V and 240V power to the cabin and the loadbox, opens up further possibilities for operating a variety of equipment in any location. A 12V socket is standard in the load bed of the XLT range.

Interior comfort and refinement

The flexible and modern interior design is similarly taken to the next level, featuring a more upright instrument panel with its distinctive coast-to-coast design that conveys spaciousness, toughness and sense of purpose. Comfort and refinement are the overriding theme, with the use of high-quality materials and surfaces delivering a smart and functional interior environment – whether the vehicle is used for work or leisure.

The driver is greeted by an eight-inch customisable digital instrument cluster, which – depending on variant – enables switching between various layouts showing driver-assist technologies, off-road information, tachometer on or off, extra gauges, vehicle settings and even a ‘Calm View’ that only shows essential vehicle information.

The high-tech theme is carried through to the large portrait-style centre touchscreen which incorporates Ford’s SYNC® 4A connectivity and entertainment system. It measures 10.1 inches in the XL and XLT models, or 12 inches on the Wildtrak.

An impressive array of clever storage spaces are provided throughout the cabin, comprising the traditional glove box as well as a separate lidded storage compartment above, with a recessed horizontal surface between the two that comfortably holds smaller items such as a cellphone. Below the centre display is an open bin that gives quick access to on-the-go items such as keys and remotes, complemented by a large storage compartment between the front seats. Added storage has also been integrated into the doors.

Functionality and ergonomics have been enhanced with the new door release lever integrated into the grab handle, which enables one-handed operation for ease-of-use. Soft-touch surfaces are incorporated into the armrest and the top of the door panels, greatly improving driving comfort.

Furthermore, retractable dashboard-mounted cupholders, available in the XLT and Wildtrak derivatives below the driver and passenger air vents, are a welcome feature for easy access, and benefitting from the cool air fed through the vents.

The versatile Super Cab models offer additional secure storage space behind the rear seats, which can be conveniently accessed by via the rear-hinged doors.

Technology and safety

Ford’s latest-generation SYNC® 4A system is standard across the Next-Gen Ranger line-up, including the Single Cab and Super Cab models. It is fully integrated into the 10.1 or 12-inch centre screens, providing voice-activated communications, entertainment, information and settings. With always-on connectivity being front of mind, the appearance and functionality of the SYNC system is capable of changing over time with software updates aimed at further enhancing the user experience.

The embedded factory-fitted FordPass™ is modem fitted across the range. When linked with the FordPass App, the system facilitates practical user-oriented features such as remote start (automatic models only), vehicle status check and health alerts, a digital owner’s manual and remote lock and unlock functions via a configured mobile device.

The range of connectivity options built into the Next-Gen Ranger is exemplary, incorporating wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as USB-A and USB-C ports on all models. A wireless charger is standard on the Wildtrak and optional on XLT models.

To provide a seamless and more intuitive driving experience, many of the driving mode controls have been moved from the dash and centre console to their own dedicated display on the SYNC screen – including those for the rear diff-lock and parking sensors. On the Wildtrak, a dedicated off-road screen displays useful 4×4 information such as driveline, steering angle, vehicle pitch and roll angles. The screen is also linked to a 360-degree camera on the Wildtrak that makes parking in tight spaces as well as tackling off-road obstacles a cinch.

To optimise vehicle performance based on the driving conditions, Ranger XLT models are equipped with push-button selectable Drive Modes comprising Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul and Slippery. On the Wildtrak a rotary dial activates a total of six Drive Modes, including the additional Mud & Ruts and Sand settings.

Pioneering smart controls unique to the Next-Gen Ranger Wildtrak include the electric park brake and the new E-Shifter that provides a short throw between gears – the latter also seamlessly integrated into the vehicle’s advanced driving technologies, such as the automated parallel and perpendicular Active Park Assist 2.0 that performs the gear selection, steering, acceleration and braking fully autonomously once activated.

Across the Next-Gen Ranger line-up there is no compromise on safety. All models are equipped as standard with Dynamic Stability Control incorporating ABS, Load Adaptive Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Traction Control, Hill Launch Assist and Trailer Sway Control. The 4×4 models also gain Hill Descent Control, with cruise control standard on XLT models and optional on XL.

Befitting its top-spec status, the Wildtrak features a dazzling array of Ford’s most advanced driver-assist technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering, Evasive Steer Assist, Reverse Brake Assist and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Also standard on the Wildtrak (optional on XLT as part of the Upgrade Packs) are Lane Keeping System with Road Edge Detection, Blind Spot Monitor with Trailer Coverage, Cross Traffic Alert, Post-Collision Braking and Pre-Collision Assist (with Dynamic Brake Support, Forward Collision Warning, and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection).

Passive occupant safety is provided by dual front, side and curtain airbags on all Single Cab and Super Cab models.

Vehicle security is taken care of by the factory-fitted immobiliser and alarm system with perimeter, interior motion and vehicle inclination sensors, as well as dead lock functionality. On the XL models remote central locking is standard, while the higher-spec XLT and Wildtrak benefit from smart keyless entry with push-button start. Owners have the option to deactivate the keyless unlocking via the vehicle settings in the SYNC screen.

Two engines, three gearbox options, 4×2 and 4×4

As with the recently launched Next-Gen Ranger Double Cab line-up, the new additions to the range are available with updated versions of Ford’s proven 2.0-litre Single Turbo and Bi-Turbo in-line four-cylinder diesel engines.

The refined and economical 2.0L Single Turbo unit is common to all XL Single Cab models, as well as three XL Super Cab derivatives. It produces 125kW and 405Nm, and is available with a new-generation six-speed manual gearbox or the latest-spec six-speed automatic – and a choice of 4×2 or electronic shift on the fly 4×4 systems. A higher-spec XLT Super Cab 4×2 derivative is also offered with the same engine, paired with the six-speed auto.

For customers looking for more power, the renowned 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine is exclusively available on the Super Cab 4×4 models in a choice of XLT and Wildtrak trim levels. This engine delivers 154kW and 500Nm of torque, and is mated to Ford’s superb 10-speed automatic transmission.

Model range

Four XL Single Cab models are available, with a choice of 4×2 or 4×4, and manual or automatic gearboxes, while the XL Super Cab is offered in manual and auto for the 4×2 models, or six-speed automatic for the 4×4 derivative. A locking rear differential is standard to aid traction in difficult off-road terrain.

On the design front the XL series features 16-inch alloy wheels in Sparkle Silver fitted with locking wheel nuts, along with a body-colour front bumper and black rear bumper. A towbar is optional, while Ford’s innovative lift assistance for the tailgate greatly improves ease of use.

Power adjustable mirrors are fitted along with cloth seats, full carpets, all-weather rubber mats for the driver and passenger, and a 12-volt socket in the centre console bin.

Customers have the option of choosing from five XL Upgrade Packs to suit their unique requirements. The packs provide an extensive range of cosmetic and functional enhancements including chrome trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear-view camera with park distance sensors, cruise control and 17-inch rims with either all-terrain or all-season tyres, and a specially developed off-road pack with steel underbody protection for the front, engine and transfer case, a plastic fuel tank guard and 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with all-terrain tyres

The XLT series adds a higher level of luxury, and is available in 125kW 2.0L Single Turbo 4×2 guise with a six-speed automatic transmission, or the powerful 154kW 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine matched to 4×4 and Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic.

Distinctive design features include the C-clamp LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, front grille with a chrome centre bar, and body-colour treatment for the mirrors, door handles and rear bumper. A spray-in bed liner with integrated 12V power socket adds further practicality to the load compartment. The XLT is also equipped with side steps and a towbar as standard.

The smart keyless entry and push-button start system adds further convenience. Premium cloth seats provide six-way adjustment for the driver and front passenger, matched to a leather-trimmed gearshift lever. The mirrors are electrically adjustable, and the power-operated front windows can be opened or closed via the remote with the global open/close function. Additional safety and convenience features on the XLT include an electrochromatic interior mirror, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, a rear-view camera with front and rear parking sensors, and cruise control.

Six Upgrade Packs are also available on the XLT series. A styling pack is available with black treatment for the front grille, mirrors and door handles, the addition of a black sports bar, painted accent colours for the front and rear bumpers and fog lamp bezels. A choice of 17 and 18-inch alloy sport wheels are available, along with the off-road underbody protection kit which is packaged with 17 or 18-inch rims and all-terrain tyres.

The interior upgrades comprise dual-zone climate control, wireless charging pad, embedded navigation for the SYNC® 4A system, partial leather seats and auxiliary accessory switches mounted in the roof. Safety upgrades available include the Collision Mitigation System (with Pre-Collision Assist, Dynamic Brake Support, Forward Collision Warning and Automated Emergency Braking), Post-Impact Braking, Lane Keep Assist (with Lane-Keeping and Road Departure warning) and automatic high-beam headlight activation.

The introduction of the Wildtrak specification on the Super Cab is an exciting addition to the range, relying on the 154kW 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine with four-wheel drive and the 10-speed automatic transmission.

Visually the Wildtrak Super Cab is distinguished from the rest of the range with its mesh grille finished in signature Boulder Grey, which is also used for the mirrors, front bumper and rear bumper. The Ranger’s innovative load box side step is standard, along with roof rails, rear sports hoop, aluminium load box tie-down rails, LED front fog lamps and exterior mirrors with puddle lamps. Standard 18-inch alloy rims are fitted with all-season tyres, but customers can opt for all-terrain 18-inch tyres or 20-inch alloy rims with all-season tyres.

Luxury features throughout the cabin encompass eight-way power adjustable front seats with partial leather trim, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, premium floor mats and overhead auxiliary switches for accessories.

Accessories to personalise your Ranger

Next-Gen Ranger enables customers to express their uniqueness by accessorising their vehicles with a wide range of factory-backed items. With a growing list of over 200 adventure, urban and commercial accessories, customers can personalise their Rangers to suit their lifestyles and specific requirements.

Pricing (all prices include VAT)

Single Cab

– 2.0L SiT XL 4×2 6MT R464 200

– 2.0L SiT XL 4×2 6AT R477 800

– 2.0L SiT XL 4×4 6MT R531 300

– 2.0L SiT XL 4×4 6AT R545 000

Super Cab

– 2.0L SiT XL 4×2 6MT R485 400

– 2.0L SiT XL 4×2 6AT R499 900

– 2.0L SiT XL 4×4 6AT R542 900

– 2.0L SiT XLT 4×2 6AT R547 100

– 2.0L BiT XLT 4×4 10AT R688 900

– 2.0L BiT Wildtrak 4×4 10AT R772 800

Included in the purchase price is a four-year/120 000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15 000km or annually, whichever occurs first.

Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 165 000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200 000km, while the Roadside Assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.