New Holland TT-series: The strength behind you

New Holland Agricultural has a wide to 67 kW (36 to 90 hp) to meet the demands of the market.

TT3-range

The TT3 tractor range has been designed following extensive customer consultation, feedback, and input. Put simply, you could say the TT3 has been designed by farmers, for farmers. Characterised by smart design, rugged and robust construction, and efficient power, the TT3.50 simply delivers.

In order to meet the requirements of today’s demanding operators, the four-model TT3 range, delivering 26,85 to 36,6 kW (36 to 49 hp) offers modern styling, outstanding operator comfort, unsurpassed performance in its segment as well as the value and versatility customers have come to expect of New Holland. It is available in two- and four-wheel drive and 8×2 transmission.

Key New Holland styling cues have been integrated into the new TT3 range. New Holland’s iconic cat eye lights make it instantly recognisable as a New Holland tractor, as well as ensuring a bright, wide spread of light when working late into the night. The single piece hood can easily be opened for convenient access for routine maintenance.

The redesigned seat features integrated suspension and extra cushioning for ultimate comfort. When working on the most uneven ground, such as when working on cultivated soils, the undulations are counteracted for a smoother ride. The armrest further enhances day-long comfort.

All key controls have been positioned so they fall natural to hand for productive ergonomic operation and the semiflat platform offers more space and greater day-long operator comfort.

The productive three-cylinder, 2,7 litre diesel engine packs a punch and enables you to complete the most demanding tasks with ease, especially those which are more commonly associated with more powerful machines. The mechanical PTO delivers robust and reliable performance. Furthermore, the large capacity fuel tank means that you can work even longer before filling up.

New Holland knows that you want your tractor to carry out as many tasks on your farm as possible. That is why versatility is in the TT3’s DNA. A threepoint linkage and easy maintenance complete the package.

TT-range

When you are thinking of buying 41 to 55,9 kW (55 to 75 hp) tractors available in both 2- and 4-wheel drive, and state of the-art performance, then the only tractors that fit the bill are the New Holland TT55, TT65 and TT75. Blessed with outstanding power, speed, lift capacity and pulling strength, these tractors far exceed expectations while maintaining high fuel efficiency. You get power and economy in one package. That is what we call a Global Performer.

All TT models are supplied with a 2-post ROPS and canopy, partial-synchro transmission plus optional creep speed and independent PTO. Rear axles feature multi-plate, wet disc brakes with a large surface area for safe and efficient braking. Equipped with New Holland engines; known for ruggedness, reliability, and excellent torque characteristics.

The design improves the operator zone, providing more legroom and better operator comfort. The levers have been specifically positioned so that gear shifting becomes easier and needs less effort. The newly designed instrument cluster is not only aesthetically better but also provides better visibility of the gauges.

TT4-range

New Holland designed and developed the TT4 around you, effortlessly combining muscled-up performance with new appealing features, giving you, the farmer, the cutting edge in tractor technology.

Characterised by sturdy design, like the distinctive New Holland design cues

that not only look good but enhance productivity and functional layout, the TT4 thrives on being pushed to the limit.

The TT4 engines offer more than just muscle. They set the highest standards for both dynamic performance and fuel economy, thanks to FPT (Fiat Powertrain Technologies) Industrial.

The TT4 range is simple to operate, easy to maintain and built to go the distance, offering maximum uptime and reduced maintenance cost, putting money back in your pocket.

Spending long hours in the field comes easy with the TT4, offering well-thoughtout comfort and space, featuring a true flat deck operating platform, steering column mounted shuttling and ergonomic controls, ensuring you work in comfort and keep alert for the job at hand.

Other features include a 3,5-ton maximum lift capacity, up to 60 litre per minute hydraulic flow and a 12 x 12 Power shuttle transmission.

For any inquiries, contact Jaco du Preez, at jacobus.du-preez@cnhind.com or visit their website at www.newholland.com/za.