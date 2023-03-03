NETAFIM SA DRIVES COST-EFFICIENT DRIPLINE SUPPLY AND ECONOMIC GROWTH WITH LOCAL INVESTMENT

Netafim South Africa is happy to announce that the first roll of locally produced Streamline™ X thin wall dripline was recently extruded at its Cape Town dripline manufacturing plant. To supply a changing market with optimal efficiency, the necessary upgrades were made to allow for advanced thin wall dripline extrusion in this plant.

In the context of impaired economic growth, investment in the South African economy is more necessary than ever. Any investment has the potential to increase economic activity, build capacity and create opportunities. It is against this backdrop that Netafim South Africa is especially proud of being able to expand its local dripline manufacturing capacity.

Netafim South Africa has been driving increased water-use efficiency in South Africa and SADC for the past 30 years. Since 1992, the company has driven the adoption of precision irrigation solutions. One of the biggest highlights on this journey, was the start of local dripline manufacturing to better supply the market. In 1999, the Kraaifontein manufacturing plant was opened, and production started with two extruders. “This venture was very successful, and we were able to steadily grow our production,” says Joe le Roux, factory manager at Netafim South Africa.

“In 2017 we invested in new extruders and have continuously improved our equipment and systems. We now have three state-ofthe art extrution lines and production runs 24 hours a day seven days a week.” To date, locally produced dripline included Uniram™, Dripnet PC™ and Aries™ driplines with wall thicknesses ranging from 0.3 to 1.5 mm. Netafim South Africa has been investigating the possibility to extend its local dripline production to include its tough thin wall dripline, Streamline™ X, for some time now. The need for local production is driven by its aim to always adapt to market requirements and ensure that its business systems are optimised for efficiency. Based on market readiness, and Netafim South Africa’s desire to offer faster and more stable dripline supply to the market, the decision was made, and local Streamline™ X production is now a reality.

Streamline™ X in action in the field. It has been tested and confirmed as the toughest thin wall dripline ever made.

“We are very excited to announce that, after the latest upgrades to our extruders, we can now manufacture thin wall pipe with wall thicknesses below 0.2 mm. This means that Streamline™ X can be extruded right here in our Cape Town manufacturing plant,” said le Roux. After intensive test runs to ensure the best quality product is produced, the first roll of locally produced Streamline™ X was recently extruded, and production is running smoothly.

Beyond the benefit of faster and more stable supply, this move speaks to the company’s passion for efficiency. Le Roux explains that local production is more cost-efficient and importantly leaves a much smaller environmental footprint. Lastly, do not forget the massive value of stimulating the local economy as highlighted earlier. Thin Wall Trend According to Michael Esmeraldo, managing director of Netafim South Africa, the irrigation industry is seeing a global phenomenon that farmers are shifting to increased use of thin wall driplines.

“We prioritise the needs of our end-users and it is therefore important for us to adapt to market trends in order to supply the industry with what it needs in the field.” Netafim South Africa is mostly known for its premium heavy wall driplines.

“Netafim has always focused on helping any farmer in any circumstances grow more with less. By offering thin wall, medium wall and heavy wall driplines with ranging dripper features and capabilities, as well as our wider range of precision irrigation solutions, we know that we can help any famer overcome challenges in the field.” Netafim South Africa has always been able to supply local farmers with the full range of drip solutions, our locally produced offer however needed one more piece of the puzzle.

“With this announcement, we can proudly say that our locally produced dripline offer is complete, and we can nimbly react to the needs of our end-users.” The Toughest Thin Wall Dripline Ever Made What makes Streamline™ X so special? “It is the toughest thin wall dripline ever made. This was confirmed by extensive testing at our headquarters in Israel and on local soil,” says Esmeraldo.

The toughness of Streamline™ X can be attributed the longevity of the dripper on the one hand, and the durability of the dripline on the other hand. The product was first released in 2019 and will now be more accessible to farmers thanks to local manufacturing. Internal and external reinforcement ribs enhance dripline durability and protect the pipe from damages on the pipe surface and close to the dripper. This makes installation and retrieval easier than ever before. Netafim’s advanced dripper technology is what makes this tough dripline even better. It ensures optimal turbulence, self-cleaning capabilities as well as wide water passages and a large deep and wide cross section for high dripper clogging resistance.

The dripper’s large filtration area efficiently prevents the entrance of sediments into the drippers, ensuring optimal performance even under harsh water conditions. Industry Highlight In its challenge to help farmers find new ways to use water efficiently, the announcement of local Streamline™ X production is a massive highlight for the Southern African irrigation industry.

“It is important for the irrigation industry to unite and ensure that resources are used sustainably. We also need to focus on upskilling communities and agricultural subsectors in efficient resource use to ensure ongoing success,” said Esmeraldo. There have been many highlights on Netafim’s local journey, as well as in the stories of irrigation and agriculture in Southern Africa.

“Personally, I am looking forward to many more highlights and to see what the future holds for precision irrigation technology. May we continue to advance the industry in order to help the world grow more with less.”

Visit www.netafim.co.za for more information.