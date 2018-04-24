Neria’s Investments Limited: Supplying the nation with quality inputs

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

Farmers in Zambia do not only need good quality seed and fertiliser to succeed; they also need good advice, trusted support and a reliable supplier of these commodities. Neria’s Investments Ltd is a wholly owned Zambian agro-commodity trading company. They recognise the great potential for growth in the agricultural sector and have invested extensively to drive growth in the sector.

They provide consistent, effective and cost sensitive farming solutions for a better, healthy and well-nourished Southern Africa. Farming is their business and fertiliser is their solution.

Their core values (entrepreneurship, integrity, excellence, trust and efficiency) are pursued to create wealth through agriculture and to offer value to their customers.

The company started operations in 2012 and has grown steadily to cover all the main farming areas with operations in all 10 provinces in the country. Neria’s has been at the forefront of the roll-out and implementation of FISP (Fertiliser Input Support Programme) in the country.

Services offered by Neria’s:

Procurement: Neria's procure fertiliser and raw materials from their strategic partners with representation in China, UAE, India and South Africa. This ensures constant availability of stock.

availability of stock.

Warehousing: They stock bulk commodities in their various warehousing depots throughout the country.

warehousing depots throughout the country.

Trading: They are currently trading in various agriculture commodities such as: fertiliser, raw materials, seeds, maize, soya beans, groundnuts and sunflower.

Transportation: They have a well-coordinated transport system using both road and rail.

Neria’s fertiliser products:

Urea

Urea is normally used as a nitrogen rich top-dressing fertiliser to boost growing plants. The nitrogen content of urea is 46% and it is supplied in

50 kg bags suitable for rough handling. It promotes leaf growth through enhancing the proteins and chlorophyll content in the plants. Neria’s Investments Ltd is the biggest supplier and distributor of urea in Zambia.

Compound D

Since 2013 Neria’s has also been involved in the Government’s programme to supply small-scale farmers with fertiliser. Neria’s supplies up to 80% of the annual requirements of Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) by providing affordable raw materials for the manufacturing of fertiliser.

NCZ is a parastatal company mandated to supply and distribute fertiliser to small-scale farmers throughout the country. The fertiliser is commonly known as Compound D.

It is a basal fertiliser suitable for use on a wide range of crops, notably maize and soya beans. The chemical formula for Compound D is NPK 10:20:10+6,5%S.

NPK

NPK stands for nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K). These elements help plants grow in different ways from the roots to the stems and leaves. Neria’s can assist farmers to choose the correct formulation of NPK for the soil type, the type of crop and the growing stages of the plants.

Other products

Raw materials are also provided directly to farmers with specific needs, namely:

Mono Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Muriate of Potash (MOP)

Ammonium Sulphate (AMSUL)

Neria’s can also assist farmers with organic formulations to enhance the growth of micro-organisms and improve soil structure.

Contact Neria’s for your fertiliser needs in Zambia on +26(0)21-124-4505, send them an e-mail to info@neriainvestments.com, or visit their website at www.neriainvestments.com. You can also visit them at Sub A, Stand 6392, Saturnia House, Longacres in Lusaka, Zambia.