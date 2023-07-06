Moalosi Bonsmara’s first production auction, a landmark event for many more to come

The excitement was contagious at the jam-packed Vryburg auction arena, where Duncan Serapelwane and the Moalosi Bonsmara team hosted their very first successful Bonsmara production auction. 20 bulls and 200 females fell under the Andre Kock and Seuns hammer on June 28, 2023.

The day’s average and highest prices:

Bulls

The showstopper of the auction was lot 6, which was sold for R170 000, whereas the average price on the bulls were R107 941.

Lot 6 was the most expensive bull, selling for R170,000.

Female cattle

The highest bid on the pregnant cows was R34 000, and they averaged R29 375.

The three-in-one (pregnant cows with calves) highest was R34 000, and the average price was R30 666.

The cow and calf combo’s highest price was R33 000, and the average was R29 375.

The highest price for a pregnant heifer was R26 000, with an average of R24 710.

Open heifers highest bid went for R15 000 and averaged R13 783 for the category.

“The best advice I could give to upcoming farmers would be to invest in the Bonsmara breed; they are easily adaptable, have good temperaments, and have an all-around great return on investments,” says Duncan.

Duncan started his journey in 2003, when he borrowed money and bought himself five cows. By 2007, he had a herd of 60 Bonsmara breeding cows, had learned every aspect of breeding fully through interacting with experts like Arthur de Villiers, Christopher Melamu, and Wessel van Wyk, and it all took flight from there. Today he successfully runs his stud herd on 2 850ha in the Kgalagadi area outside Vryburg.