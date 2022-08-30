Mitsubishi excels at NADA Dealer Awards and achieves Gold status

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA) achieved excellent results in the latest NADA Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI), being awarded Gold status after showing a 2,8% improvement compared to last year.

In terms of category scores, Mitsubishi was one of the top performers in terms of dealer satisfaction with its CSI Programme, its Dealer Support and under the banner Goodwill, Policy Claims & Warranty.

“The responses from the 38 Mitsubishi dealers that participated in the survey show clearly we have a great relationship with our dealers, backed by a strong and refreshed product lineup,” says Jeffrey Allison, General Manager Marketing for Mitsubishi Motor South Africa.

Committed Dealerships

“We remained committed to our dealers throughout the Covid-19 lockdown and their confidence in the brand and the new product we have brought to market during the past year is now reflected in the results achieved.”

The DSI in South Africa has, for a number of years, measured dealers’ satisfaction with the various automotive brands. In 2022 a total of 35 independently researched brands formed part of the survey and 1 513 responses were received of which 1 334 came from Passenger / Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) dealerships.

Improved Dealer Satisfaction

The overall DSI score has increased by 0,1% in 2022 to 76,1% and is the second highest score recorded since 2003 despite all the challenges currently facing the automotive industry.

Mitsubishi ranked fifth overall with a score of 84,5% – just 0,5% shy of achieving Platinum status. This is one position up from last and shows a 13,4% improvement over the 2019 results.

“We place a huge premium on the relationship between us and our retailers and would like to extend our sincere appreciation for their dedication to the Mitsubishi brand. The result this year is hugely encouraging for us and we will certainly be taking an in-depth look at our results in all categories in order to achieve even better results next year,” says Allison.