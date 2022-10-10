Minister Didiza uplifts the ban of movement of cattle in the Free State

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza (MP), has taken the decision to uplift the Foot-and-mouth Disaster Management Area (DMA) of the Free State, only allowing for farms unaffected by FMD to continue with their business.

However, farms that tested positive for FMD, or are under suspicion for FMD, remain under quarantine.

As promised before, monthly reviews will be conducted to assess the spread of the Foot-and-mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in the affected provinces.

The Disease Management Areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo remain in place and they will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

The lifting of the ban will be effective upon the release of the Gazette.

Issued by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.