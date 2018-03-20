Meet with the welding experts at NAMPO 2018

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

Interactive demonstrations, live welding booths, welding application specialists, and an in-house welding engineer are some of the highlights at the Afrox NAMPO stand this year, as they join the agricultural community in finding working solutions to all their welding requirements.

Expanding on last year’s theme of ‘Preferred Supplier of Choice’, Afrox will be actively reaching out to farmers to assist them in getting the most out of their Afrox welding equipment and machinery, through hands-on interaction and the transfer of skills and knowledge.

Visitors can look forward to interactive welding displays that showcase Afrox’s wide range of welding equipment, consumables and support services; live demonstration from welding application specialists; and advice from an expert welding engineer.

Afrox application specialists and SAIW Welder of the Year winners Houston Isaacs and Thembinkosi Matyeka will be performing live demonstrations of MMA, TIG and MIG welding, and showcasing processes such as hardfacing for farming applications. Customers will also have the opportunity to test the welding machines and equipment.

Johann Pieterse, Business Manager for Manufacturing Industries at Afrox, says this year’s focus will be on emphasising Afrox’s commitment to their customers as the preferred supplier of choice for all welding and gas equipment requirements. “Afrox will be at NAMPO to interact, meet and speak to existing and prospective customers and to provide welding and product advice,” says Pieterse.

Afrox’s ‘resident engineer’, Arnold Meyer, will be on hand to impart invaluable advice and assist customers in finding solutions to any welding-related queries. “We encourage the agricultural community to come and speak to us about their welding needs in a relaxed and informative environment,” adds Pieterse.

A drawcard at the stand this year will be an exciting Welder of the Day competition held in knock-out rounds as participants compete for top welding honours. The best welder each day will walk away with the fantastic prize of a new Afrox welding machine, welding helmet and a pack of Vitemax welding electrodes.

As in previous years Afrox will be running not-to-be-missed promotions on commonly used products in the farming environment. These include Vitemax, Afrox’s leading premium electrode for mild steel applications, and the Afrox exclusive Agrigas and Porta range of gas cylinders, giving farmers the option of acquiring a cylinder without paying any rental fees. This range consists of the PortaPak® oxygen and acetylene cylinders as well as the Portashield® (shielding gas suitable for MIG welding) and PortaTIG® (shielding gas suitable for TIG welding) cylinders.

The popular ‘pay and collect’ feature also returns, offering Afrox customers the chance to take advantage of discounted prices on promotional items and then collect them from their nearest Afrox branch at their convenience.

Afrox, sub-Saharan Africa’s leading supplier of gas, welding consumables and equipment, will be at stand A1 at NAMPO. The Afrox range of gases, welding and cutting equipment, together with associated consumables, is available through the Afrox on-line shop (www.afroxshop.co.za), co-ops, certain local distributors and Afrox retail outlets in the region. Agrigas is exclusively available via approved co-ops.

