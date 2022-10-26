Meet the Chairman of PinZ²yl Cattle Breeders

Cecilia Prinsloo, Chairman of the PinZ²yl Cattle Breeders of South Africa, is a practising attorney, the senior partner at a niche boutique-style law firm, with no farming background whatsoever at all.

“I am married to a quantity surveyor who dreamt of his own cattle farm since boyhood. He realised his dream by purchasing the land in 2010,” she says.

They fled the city to spend the hard lockdown on the farm. “At the end, we had seventy-two wonderful days there during which my husband made up his mind – it was time to realise his lifelong dream of becoming a full-time cattle farmer.

“At this stage I am commuting between the farm, which is now home, spending weekdays at the office in Pretoria,” Cecilia said.

Being in a profession that can sometimes be quite stressful, the best part of her week is to arrive home and spend some time with one of the cow herds. “Their soft eyes, sweet grass-smelling breath, calmness and simply the aura of the animals has a relaxing effect, which even the best spas cannot provide. If there are calves, it is a bonus!”

She was privileged to be part of the prestigious 2021 Syngenta Leadership Academy for Agriculture course in respect of the Leadership in the Connection Economy. The course again underlined what she always thought – agriculture is the backbone of her economy and in the blood of most of our people in South Africa. We all share a love of the land and the open spaces. If we can use this common denominator as meeting ground and build thereon in trust and openness, we as a nation can thrive.

The PinZ²yl (pronounced “Pin-Zyl”) is a composite (Bos Taurus/Bos Indicus (Zebu/Sanga) breed, combining the natural selection of the Nguni, and the performance and production of the Pinzgauer. It is an early maturing, economical and low maintenance animal adapted to extensive African conditions yet able to annually wean a calf thus ensuring productivity and economic sustainability of the breeder.

The PinZ²yl is a medium-framed, fertile, tick and tick-borne disease resistant, hardy and veld adopted breed with excellent temperament. Genetically, the breed combines the hardiness, longevity and fertility of the indigenous Nguni with the docility, longevity, production capabilities and carcass traits of the Pinzgauer. Bulls are protective, with a healthy libido. Cows are carefullyselected for amongst othersexcellent mothering abilities and good milk capacity. Smaller calves ensure and maintains the ability to easily calve, as preferred in cattle farming. The higher milk yield produces a healthier and heavier weaner calf, with the ability to provide milk for a household whilst maintaining condition.

The skin is thick and pigmented, making the breed heat and light tolerant. The short, smooth coat has unique spotted patterns similar to the Nguni, an added bonus as a very sought-after, valuable product.

The PinZ²yl are readily and easily adapted and thrive in all climates found in Southern Africa. The PinZ²yl thrives in the barren Karoo and the cold Eastern Cape, the ordinarily wet Western Cape, the mountainous Kwa-Zulu Natal, the open plains of the Free State to the grasslands of the Northern Cape and the extensive conditions in Limpopo.

They purchased the first twenty pregnant registered heifers end 2015, and simultaneously registered the stud with the name BergAlleen Boerdery. The name says it all about the farm on which our homestead is build!

“We have been involved in stud farming since, having been awarded a silver SA Studbook award in October 2022. It is an achievement we are very proud of. We respectfully follow free-range and grass-fed principals and is not selling weaners to the feedlots, electing to rather prepare animals to be culled on the veld and on the farm up to slaughter weight.”

How they started the stud:

“After we purchased the first land, we followed the soundest advise we received to date – farm with cattle that will be close to your heart, but cattle that is best suited to your farming conditions and veld. The PinZ²yl was perfectly suited – medium frame to graze the mountainous terrain with good motherly and herding instincts, having the ability to browse. As so-called weekend farmers it was important that we have cattle without any calving problems and that can fend off leopard and other predators.

“For me, having had at the time of first purchase no knowledge about cattle, having grown up in the pastorie, I felt safe as the animals were dehorned or polled and have excellent temperament. At the time, the best of all was the beautiful hide patterns similar to the Nguni making for a colourful herd,” she said.

Once the first cattle arrived on the farm and she looked into those beautiful eyes she was bowled over. She is very curious in nature, and a stickler for administration. Her husband and her are partners in the farming enterprise, and how can you be involved in something you do not know anything about? They attended the BLUP course and followed it with a Beginner’s course and a Junior Inspector’s course for both PinZ²yl and Pinzgauer. They also attended a second Beginner’s course and Junio Inspector’s Course for the Nguni as well.

“The enthusiasm of other cattle farmers still plays an important part. We try to visit at least one other stud cattle farmer every year, irrespective of breed, visiting their farms. It the best way to learn – I have never been snubbed or rebuffed when asking questions. To the contrary! Sometimes that question opens the floodgates. Farmers are always willing to share their knowledge, experience and is so proud of their farms and animals, eagerly showing off. It is a community of a very special breed of persons willing to work the land and keep animals, always at the mercy of the weather and ever-changing climate conditions.

“Agriculture and specifically cattle farming is probably the most unifying factor we have in Africa, and specifically South Africa. Irrespective of colour or creed, we all are cattle farmers sharing the love of land and our animals, facing the same challenges regarding the climate, access to land, cost of medicine and feed, stock theft and biosecurity. Having the same worries regarding the input cost versus the return on our farming enterprise. Sharing the despondency of seeing the cost of packaged meat sold to the consumer knowing that the middlemen, having the less risk, is taking the bulk of the profit.”

Features of the stud:

She was privileged to be the first elected President of the Club, having separated amicably in June 2020 from the Pinzgauer Cattle Breeder’s Society. By taking that decision, the members elected to focus all their energy and the efforts of the Club on the PinZ²yl.

It was important for all members to accept and take ownership of the breed and the Club. Something the Council achieved, in her opinion.

Knowing and understanding the members and their actual farming operations is imperative. At least one Council member will visit the farm of each member during the annual inspections. These visits give insight to the specific challenges and/or situation of that member. Having this knowledge, it is easier to make the necessary but relevant decisions in administrating the Club. It also gives the members the opportunity to engage with the Council on an informal level, building on the trust relationship as co-members. In my opinion, the ever-present politics in cattle breeding is largely curtailed where everybody is at least friendly, all is welcome on each other’s farms and the data of the animals are accurately recorded, open and transparent.

“I wish the PinZ²yl to be established as a breed that ensures sustainable, cost effective and profitable farming even in existential farming, regardless of the pattern on the hide. For the PinZ²yl to shed the perception of being the whim of a vegetable farmer and be recognised and accepted for its qualities, as it can surely hold its own.”

The current members have invested substantial time and money in their studs, being very careful in the selection. It is high time that the market realises (and recognises) the vast yet to date untapped potential of the PinZ²yl breed.

What the stud wants to achieve next:

First and foremost, we await the decision of the Registrar on the application submitted in February 2020 to register the breed in terms of the Animal Improvement Act. The future and the future endeavours of the Club to a large extent rests in the hands of the Registrar. His decision will dictate the future of the PinZ²yl breed and those that breeds with these animals as members of the Club.

As always, the Club will be at Nampo in Bothaville in 2023. The 2022 exhibition proved the unorthodox approach to marketing by the Council. The life-size cut-outs of the actual animals prepared to be at Nampo even draw compliments from Minister Thoko Didiza.

How the stud want to make the commercial farmers part of them:

From the outset, the Club’s constitution provided for both stud and commercial membership. Considering the benefit of the terminal crossbreeding, a substantial number of farmers are benefitting from the PinZ²yl in a commercial weaner production context, without being part of the Club. As the cost of stud breeding increase, we have noted an interesting trend where many of the stud farmers are downsizing their studs with bigger commercial PinZ²yl operations. The quality of the stud PinZ²yl animals retained have equally increased because off more careful selection.

Our members also report sales of commercial and registered animals to the office with consent of the purchaser, whereupon the purchaser is contacted regarding membership to the Club either as stud or a commercial member.

“Furthermore, we have an informal mentorship process in terms whereof new or existing members are approached informally. The Council use the inspection results and the production recording as indicators to identify members that might need mentoring and/or assistance considering their previous inspections and/or production records. We have also a working relationship with SA Studbook and their technical advisory services to give additional assistance to members in this regard,” she said.

All information regarding the Club, the members and how to join them can be accessed on their website at https://www.pinz2yl-sa.co.za/