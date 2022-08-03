Maxxis Tyres: Travelling off-road without compromise

Trapped on the side of the road with a flat or burst tyre is something nobody enjoys. Many farmers cannot afford down time in their daily operations and personal safety is another huge concern to many living in the rural areas.

That is why farmers will invest in good quality tyres that can handle the hazards on and off the roads. No matter if you are working on the farms or just out having fun in your 4×4 vehicle or motorcycle, Maxxis has a tyre solution for you.

Jon Wen, Managing Director and Bianca Vogel, Marketing Manager of Maxxis Tyres South Africa at their stand at NAMPO 2022.

Ranked one of the top 10 tyre companies in the world, Maxxis Tyres continues to deliver top quality and durable tyres, especially in the off-road segment. Maxxis has spent years of research and development to construct tyres for bakkies (4×4) used daily in both agricultural and mining conditions. “On the adventure side, we are currently the top tyre manufacturer in the world for mountain bike and quad bike. We know Dirt, off-road is our game,” said Jon Wen, Managing Director of Maxxis Tyres South Africa, at NAMPO 2022.

“We provide quality tyres at an affordable price.”

“We also supply the farmers with the right tyre for the right application,” Jon added.

Maxxis is one of the few tyre manufacturers in the world that can offer you a wide range of tyre categories. Below are the segments that they cover:

Passenger (Passenger car, SUV, Ultra-high performance)

4×4 (All-Terrain, Mud-Terrain, Extreme 4×4)

ATV (Sport, Utility)

Motorcycle (Off-road)

Commercial

Other (industrial, temporary spare tyres)

Maxxis demonstrating the quality of their Utility Quad tyre range at NAMPO 2022.

Maxxis has an extensive dealer network and fitment centres throughout Southern Africa.

For more information on their products or to find a Maxxis dealer near you, please contact them on +27 11 314 2428 or email: cs@maxxis.co.za.

Alternatively, you can visit their website at www.maxxis.co.za.