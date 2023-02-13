Mahindra raises the Scorpio SUV to the Power of N, launches Scorpio-N in South Africa

Mahindra South Africa launches the highly anticipated, all-new Scorpio-N in the country today.

The revamped version of the iconic SUV was unveiled in South Africa in June 2022 simultaneously with its India reveal.

An authentic Mahindra SUV that builds upon the game changer legacy of the original Scorpio, the Scorpio-N received record bookings in India, hitting 100,000 in under 30 minutes. It has been just as eagerly awaited by customers in South Africa.

The All-New Scorpio-N is designed and engineered to global standards. Built from the ground up with no carryover components from the legacy Scorpio, the Scorpio-N elevates existing segment benchmarks across all critical parameters: performance, capabilities, technology, sophistication, ride and handling, NVH, interiors, appearance and most crucially, safety.

The All-New Scorpio-N became the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP) new crash-test protocols, which came into effect from 1 July 2022.

Manufactured at the state-of-the-art facility at Chakan, Pune, the Scorpio-N was designed and developed at a cost of R3.4 billion, which includes the setting up of a world-class, highly automated manufacturing line.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said: “The All-New Scorpio-N has been designed, engineered and built to be a game. With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and advanced technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. The All-New Scorpio-N disrupts existing product category hierarchies and will be a force to reckon with across existing SUV offerings in the state. This launch signifies our commitment to bringing world-class SUVs to the South African market and creating a delightful ownership experience.”

The All-New Scorpio-N’s third-generation body-on-frame platform has been engineered to ensure every drive is safe, comfortable and exciting, while delivering authentic SUV attributes.

Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa adds: “In June 2022, Mahindra South Africa launched its new brand Identity and logo, characterised by the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, incorporating the ethos of creating truly authentic vehicles for personal exploration and adventure.

“Since revealing our new brand promise, we have made it a reality with the launch of the extremely capable Pik Up Dusk, Dawn and Storm and the modern XUV700. Today, we continue our promise as we launch the Scorpio-N, a highly capable and true SUV, engineered for Real Adventure.”

Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will open online at 11 am on Wednesday, 8 February 2023. You can book your Scorpio-N on the website: https://mahindra.co.za. Bookings will be done on a first come, first served basis and will also form the basis of delivery dates, depending on the variant chosen by the customer.

Test drives will begin nationally at all Mahindra Dealerships from 8 February 2023.