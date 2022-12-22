Mahindra Pik Up: Meet the Karoo, Dusk and Storm

Mahindra SA launched three made-for-purpose adventure bakkies with a promise to Unleash the Explorer in You. To prove this, these flagship bakkies were sent to the most challenging terrains across Southern Africa. After an epic 21-day adventure, the team returned safely home with their three Pik Up models, all showing no signs of failure during the entire trip.

The participants were blown away by the vehicles’ performance. The heavyduty suspension was put to work on multiple terrains and didn’t disappoint. The challenges were all absorbed with ease. Even driving up the toughest mountains, the handling still felt very comfortable.

Hardy De Kock, expedition leader at Specialised Adventurers shares his experience with us:

“Driving along off-road trails felt like a breeze in these bakkies! What also surprised me was that we had no failures on the vehicles – this is unheard of for such a long trip. They are incredible. I was so overwhelmed by this vehicle, that I requested to purchase the vehicle I drove.”

These three very special new bakkies were first revealed in earlier 2022 when Mahindra inaugurated its new brand promise to “Unleash the explorer in you”.

Each bakkie takes its design cues from the beautiful and untamed Karoo desert and each one offers a unique combination of lifestyle and performance accessories that make them ready for whatever adventure the owner might be planning. This makes the Karoo Dawn, Dusk and Storm the

perfect lifestyle bakkies to make good on the new brand promise.







The new flagship bakkies are all equipped with a unique, heavy-duty suspension with special 16-inch hardened off-road-ready alloy rims and off-road-biased tyres with a more aggressive tread pattern. Add to that the custom-designed approach and departure bumpers with recovery points, shift-on-the-fly 4×4 system with auto-locking rear differential (Mechanical Locking Differential or MLD), and you have a lifestyle bakkie that can take on everything that Africa can throw at it.

Storm, Dawn and Dusk look like a million bucks

Inspired by the dark of night, the black-on-black Karoo Dusk gets an enhanced sports bar atop a roller shutter topped rubberised load bin and a longer front bumper sports bar up front.

The all-new sandy beige Dawn takes its cue from early Karoo mornings and is set apart by its heavy-duty roof rack and flush mounted tonneau cover. The powder blue-grey Storm is defined by those rare Karoo rainstorms.

Powered by Mahindra’s 103 kW and broadly torque 320 Nm mHawk 2,2 turbodiesel turning a talented, made for SA Aisin six-speed automatic transmission, the Scorpio range benefits the Scorpio Pik Up’s hugely capable all-wheel drive system and differentials.

All Karoo Dusk, Karoo Storm and Karoo Dawn models come with a 4-year or 120 000 km mechanical warranty, and 5-year or 90 000 km service plan.

Price – Storm/Dawn/Dusk – R624 999. Order yours today from Mahindra Alberton.

The farmers’ option:

Mahindra Pik Up S4 Farmers Kit

Now new on the Mahindra market is the Mahindra Pik Up S4 Farmers Kit! This new variation on the S4 Pik Up, especially for the agricultural community, comes with a large load box with a maximum payload of 1 200 kg, and a braked towing capacity of 2 500 kg, making this a hardworking, dependable team player. The 2,2-ℓ 4-cylinder mHawk turbo-diesel engine delivers 103 kW @ 3 750 r/min power and 320 Nm of torque @ 1 500 – 2 800 r/min.

Additional to the above, the S4 Farmers Kit comes standard with cattle rails, snorkel, front & rear steel bumpers, towbar, and a wraparound nudge bar. Starting from R364 999 (4 year / 120 000 km factory warranty)

You can watch the whole 21 day expedition on YouTube by following this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvvELWithzU, or on Specialised Adventures Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SpecialisedAdventures.

For more information, send an e-mail to info@rvm.co.za or contact Mahindra Alberton on (+27)87-803-1108.

Visit their website at www.mahindraalberton.co.za.