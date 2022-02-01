Layers perform best when they are fed Novatek Layer 95 feed.

Optimal feed conversion means the difference between profit and loss in egg production. That is why laying hens should receive the best feed possible.

Wise farmers use Novatek Layer 95 feed for their layer hens. One such farmer has been in the layer hen business for fourteen years and has been a loyal customer of Novatek Animal Feeds for the past ten years.

During the first four years, he discovered that regardless of whether he mixed his own feed or purchased a lower-cost alternative feed, his production was not optimal. Then he discovered Novatek, and this changed his life.

For him, the desired outcomes are achieved by feeding the birds from the point of lay to the end of production with the right feed. “There are no interruptions in their laying graphs, and you see good performance throughout,” he explains. This ration is the sole feed used during the hens’ entire production phase.

The feed also increases egg production. “When you use Novatek Layer 95, you typically have much more consistent production than when you use these other feeds,” the farmer stated. Switching between different nutrient levels or cheaper rations has an adverse effect on production, he claims.

There is a price difference, the farmer admits, “but the more consistent and higher production of top quality eggs more than make up for it.”

Every month, this particular farmer orders 4 000 bags of feed weighing 50 kilogrammes each from Novatek. He feeds his hens an average of 118 g per hen per day, which is within the range Novatek recommends for optimal production (100 to 120 g per hen per day).

“The consistency of the Novatek feed is so good that you can rely on it in your production. As a result, our operation has benefited immensely from all the top quality feed that we get from Novatek,” he said.

Good feed will improve profitability because it will maintain consistent production and produce high-quality eggs. According to the farmer, he also gets slightly more eggs when he uses Novatek feed.

Novatek Layer feed in 50 kg bags.

For this farmer, hen feed accounts for 70% of production costs, making it a critical component. “I would say that our growth is highly related to the fact that we are on a quality consistent feed from Novatek.”

Another reason for the farmer to choose Novatek is their knowledgeable and dedicated customer service team which ensures customer satisfaction. “I basically give them my monthly schedule and the feed I want, and they deliver it the day before I need it,” the farmer explains. “I would rate the delivery as excellent.”

Novatek’s people keep in constant contact with their customers — truly showing excellence in that aspect. They also provide their clients with an SMS alert system — you will receive a text message confirming receipt of your order and the booking order number. Novatek notify their clients of the total cost of their order and confirm payment. This enables customers to monitor their accounts to determine whether they are in arrears, have made payments, or even have pending orders. The farmer goes on to say: “Their text message system is fantastic, making it easier to track orders.”

All customers are satisfied with their relationships with Novatek. It is a company with an open-door policy. If customers cannot reach the Customer Service Department, they can contact the General Manager, Wiehan Visagie, at any time. The communication channels are open. Any inquiries or orders will be transferred to the appropriate people and dealt with promptly and efficiently.

To make sure everything runs smoothly for their client, Novatek paid a visit to his farm with an accredited veterinarian, nutritionist, and customer service representatives to audit his system, make recommendations, conduct an operational check, and recommend areas of improvement and biosecurity measures. His assessment: “For a feed producing company in Zambia, I think they are at the top of their game.”

Novatek’s people demonstrate their willingness to walk the extra mile ensuring their clients’ farm operations, feed performance, biosecurity, bird health, and overall production are optimal. “When our customers prosper, we prosper,” says Wiehan Visagie.

You can also improve your farming business with the help of experts. Contact Wiehan Visagie at wiehan.visagie@novatek.co.zm or +260-979-763-250. For more information, visit www.novatekfeeds.com.