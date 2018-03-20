Latest livestock services, farming innovations and skills training at Agritech Expo

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

A strong focus on livestock, live equipment demonstrations, nethouse and aquaculture showcases and free AgriTEACH interactive training workshops are just some of the exciting, new features that will be available to experience to the more than 22 000 visitors that are expected at the fifth Agritech Expo Zambia exhibition at Chisamba from 12-14 April 2018.

“Farming and all that it entails is an ever evolving, developing and extremely innovative industry and Zambia is no different” says Agritech Expo Zambia sales director Liam Beckett. “We’re excited to once again present an exhibition and AgriTEACH workshops that reflect where agriculture in Zambia is going and showcasing business opportunities for farmers of all scales, whether in livestock, crops, technology or irrigation. It is all about practical knowledge sharing and putting into practice. Visitors can once again see the latest innovations and services in the market to take their farming operations to the next level.”

Mowing and baling demonstrations

For the first time, Agritech Expo Zambia will showcase live mowing and baling demonstrations on 12 April in a new demo area focused on quality mechanisation for mowing purposes and will give farming professionals the opportunity to view this equipment in action.

“Agritech Expo is very important for all agricultural suppliers in Zambia” says Willie Dietrechsen, Country Manager Equipment – Zambia for AFGRI Corporation Ltd., leading supplier of mechanisation equipment and John Deere representatives.

He adds: “the expo is the only national showcase for AFGRI equipment where we are able to not only showcase, but also demonstrate new technology in the range of equipment we offer as farming solutions to the Zambian farmer. We are also planning a sales incentive programme together with John Deere Finance to assist farmers in buying equipment on a ‘buy now and pay later’ programme.”

AgriTEACH workshop highlights:

• CROPS:

Benefits of planting legumes: A climate smart, drought resistant crop

Presenter: Phiri Newton, Seed Supply Manager, Good Nature Agro, Zambia

“On average, smallholder farmers producing for Good Nature have increased production by 220% and incomes now average $382 per hectare – an increase of more than $250 on typical monocrop maize production. Given this resounding success we have expanded our reach to work with 5,000 small scale farmers, up from 2,200 in the previous season. Since its founding in 2014, Good Nature has bucked the status quo of how companies source from smallholders by investing more in our growers and extension agents to increase productivity per hectare instead of investing less to cut unit costs. This has paid off with a nearly 220 percent increase in yield for farmers producing legume seed for Good Nature.”

• IRRIGATION:

Small scale drip kits for an abundant harvest; year after year

Presenter: Arjan Janknegt, Technical Support Manager for Rivulis Irrigation

“In Africa we see a growing awareness of food security in many places and governments and institutions are starting to see that support to small holders and communities can be very effective and efficient in achieving the goal of food security. This is why we have a range of drip kits starting from small sizes enabling even individual families to become commercial farmers by producing beyond the families’ needs. This means that combined with a small investment and the already available recourses, they can start to make money.”

• AGRIBUSINESS:

Steps to finding suitable markets for farm produce

Presenter: Kingsley Kachenjela, Founder, Small Scale Farmers (Farming as a business) Facebook Group, Zambia

“Poor knowledge of modern agriculture systems among small scale farmers prompted me to start this group so that those who have knowledge and information can share with those who do not have. Neither government, donors or farmers unions were helping address farmers’ real profitability and holistic context. In the Facebook Group members share ideas on how farmers can make real profit for less effort both in the short and long term.”

• AQUACULTURE:

Aquaculture: Techniques to grow your fish farming operations

Presenter: Mary Banda, Specialist, Skretting Africa

“What makes aquaculture so exciting is the fact that Zambia has got an abundance of water bodies and the country has favourable temperatures to support the growth of fish. The aquaculture status in Zambia is rapidly increasing, with a number of donor supported aquaculture development programmes targeting small-scale farmers. The successful introduction of fish farming methods from Eastern Europe has led to an explosive interest and a number of farmers have adopted the practice in various parts of the country.”

• LIVESTOCK:

Vital nutritional information for quality livestock production

Presenter: David Elias Daka, Animal Production Consultant, Livestock Services Cooperative Society, Zambia

Beginners’ guide on livestock health and disease management

Presenter: Senior representative, Afrivet, Zambia

Nethousing and aquaculture showcases

Amiran Zambia’s nethouse showcase will provide a first-hand opportunity to see the effects and benefits of using a variety of seeds with fertilisers and pesticides to maximise yields.

“Visitors should come visit our exhibit where we have constructed one of our unique net-houses” says Andrew Gardiner, country manager Amiran Zambia. “The technology and design is state of the art and it certainly is worth a look! Visitors will also get a chance to visit our friendly, knowledgeable staff and engage with them in a variety of discussions on various products and projects. You will see what we mean when we say that we are an agricultural solutions company! See you all there!”

Aquaculture is a growing market in sub-Saharan Africa and Agritech Expo will be showcasing the region’s most prominent players in this field. Says Skretting’s Mary Banda: “We as Skretting Zambia want to play a major role in pushing Zambia’s aquaculture system to greater heights of meeting its per capita consumption of fish. We would like to play a role in helping people sustain their livelihoods by helping them better understand the importance of using quality extruded feed. At Agritech Expo we will showcase the different quality feeds that we have to offer and also help and guide farmers with technical aspects regarding to fish farming.”

Strong focus on livestock

Livestock remains popular in Zambia and the organisers of Agritech Expo have made sure that not only the AgriTEACH workshops but also the products and services on offer meet this strong demand.

Exciting new livestock exhibitors include Cattle Wealth Management Firm, a Zambian farming specialising in cattle ranching and management.

And then there is Super Game Dealers from Namibia, whose main service is the capture and translocation of all kinds of game species. “In 2018, we will be moving an estimated 7000 head of game inside Namibia, as well as to Angola, South Africa, Uganda, DRC and hopefully Zambia” says Martenique Scott, Marketing Director of Super Game Dealers.

She adds: “we are looking to expand our markets more into the international arena, and want to give countries that have lost wild animals due to wars, droughts and famine an opportunity to re-establish wildlife in their countries. Our message at Agritech Expo Zambia will be that sustainable utilisation of game animals can be a profitable, affordable means of farming and hunting for all Zambians.”

The full interviews with these and other experts who will be at Agritech Expo Zambia can be read here: http://www.agritech-expo.com/interviews

Industry support

As in previous years, Agritech Expo enjoys extensive support from the agri industry with well-known AFGRI Corporation Ltd., a long standing partner of the event, returning again as the platinum sponsor. Confirmed gold sponsors are Gourock, SARO and Ursus.

International interest in the Zambian farming sector continues with country pavilions from Germany, Czech Republic, the EU, Finland, the UK and Zimbabwe this year.

Multi-award winning Agritech Expo

Agritech Expo Zambia has won three AAXO ROAR awards for Best Africa Bound Trade & Consumer Exhibition in the 12000+ sqm category and for Distinction in Social Responsibility, at the AAXO ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards which honour excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent.

The expo has an outreach programme at the local Golden Valley Primary School, where, with the assistance of numerous event sponsors, it is assisting the school with much needed infrastructure upgrades, equipment supplies and management of the school’s farm.

Agritech Expo Zambia is owned by the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and is organised by Spintelligent, leading Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, and the African office of Clarion Events Ltd, based in the UK. Other events by Spintelligent across the continent include African Utility Week, Future Energy East Africa, Future Energy Nigeria, Mining Baraza, DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week and Farm-Tech Expo Kenya.