Lack of clarity on FMD ban

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform & Rural Development recently released an update on the Foot-and-Mouth outbreak following the recent 21-day ban on the movement of cattle.

“We are lacking clarity and transparency from government on the way forward with the ban. It is not clear from the latest statement where we stand on the dates applicable to the ban, or when the suspension is likely to be lifted,” says Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group, a specialist supplier of beef products to local and international markets.

He adds that industry was not consulted nor invited to input into the decision of the ban, yet it is important that government acknowledges the industry as a critical role-player in the combatting of this disease to effectively manage FMD.

“There is likely to be negative fallout if industry participation is not taken to the next level by government,” says van Reenen in responding to government’s comments on industry’s reaction to the decision. “This is because ensuring the continuity of beef supply to the country is our top priority, which is very difficult to guarantee without our input into this matter.”

Van Reenen is also concerned by the announcement in the most recent statement suggesting that government will look at lifting the ban on those provinces that have no cases of FMD in the coming week.

“We are of the opinion that opening up certain provinces will not help in curbing the outbreak. We should be looking at putting more controls in place in FMD hot-zone areas,” says van Reenen.