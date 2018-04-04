Kulani Machaba elected to the Board Of Directors of AFTSA

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

On the 1st of March 2018, Kulani Machaba, Regulatory Leader of Corteva Agriscience™, the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont ™, Africa and Middle East was appointed to join the board of directors of the African Seed Trade Association (AFSTA).

AFSTA’s stated objectives are to promote the trade in quality seeds; strengthen communication with African seed industries and with the world; facilitate establishment of national seed trade associations in Africa; foster synergies with other related Industry Association (such as Crop Protection Industry Associations); interact with regional governments and NGOs involved in seed activities in order to promote the interests of the private seed industry; promote activities that lead to regulatory harmonization throughout Africa, and develop a statistical database on African seed production so as to facilitate improved trade in the African Continent. AFSTA works closely with other key stakeholder organizations such as Crop Life International (CLI), the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA), and International Seed Federation (ISF).

AFSTA’s main activities relate to the timely and competent information of its membership, to serve as a dialogue platform for the entire industry and towards other interested parties, and to actively reach out, advocate and lobby for the interests of the seed sector on the base of commonly agreed policy positions and strategies.

Congratulations to Kulani on this important achievement!