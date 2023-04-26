KAL Group and ETGL enters into strategic agreement for the retailing of farm equipment and automotive products

ETG Logistics (ETGL), the logistics and distribution vertical of Export Trading Group, and the JSE-listed KAL Group have entered a strategic partnership to provide local producers with an extended range of versatile, compact, and cost-effective tractors and automotive products to improve efficiencies on farms. Accordingly, KAL Group’s Agrimark branches in the Western Cape will stock and distribute VST compact tractors, TGB 4×4 quad bikes and a selection of TVS motorcycles.

Export Trading Group (ETG) has developed into a global player with a diverse portfolio of expertise across multiple industries, encompassing agricultural inputs, logistics and distribution, infrastructure, food processing and supply chain optimisation. The group has a global presence in forty-eight countries spanning six continents.

ETG Logistics has developed an extensive network of port, city and rural infrastructure supported by rail and road logistics assets, resulting in the provision of an end-to-end service, including shipping agency, clearing agency service, container handling, forwarding, aggregating, ICD, bonded warehousing, logistics and transportation. ETG Logistics distribution vertical distributes automotive and farm equipment products in the Southern and Eastern Africa regions.

KAL Group is a diversified retail group with businesses spanning the agriculture, retail, manufacturing and fuel and convenience sectors with a footprint across South Africa and Namibia. With over seventy outlets in South Africa and Namibia, KAL Group’s Agrimark brand has established itself as a trusted one-stop shopping destination for a range of quality agricultural and lifestyle products.

The VST compact tractor range with power outputs from 14kW to 18kW features 3- and 4-cylinder power trains, 4WD and complete lift, hydraulics and power steering that can be used with a range of attachments. This range, from one of India’s top mechanisation brands, is ideally suited for servicing confined environments, small-scale farming and new-generation farmers where affordable mechanisation is a key requirement.

The new offering will also include ETGL’s range of TGB All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs – more commonly known as quad bikes) including two 600 cc variants and a 1000 cc model. These serve a wide range of customers in several segments like farming, security, mining and exploration, game reserves and travel & tourism, as well as private owners purchasing ATVs for leisure. Since introduction in South Africa in 2021, the TGB Blade 600 AR which is equipped with a loadbin, winch and tow hitch, have found good acceptance amongst farmers.

Agrimark will also be marketing a selection of the TVS range of motorcycles with engines ranging from 125 cc to 310 cc. The focus here will be on affordable mobility solutions to assist rural communities with their transport requirements.

Pavan Nair, Business Head for ETGL, commented: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with KAL Group which is a household name in the farming space in South Africa and Namibia. We are confident that our diverse product range will add value and convenience for their agricultural customer base. As part of our strategy, we have a phased roll-out of products starting off in the Western Cape region and then increasing the footprint in other provinces. We will also be adding other automotive model ranges during the next fiscal year.”

Sean Walsh, CEO of KAL Group confirmed: “As trusted input supplier, we are always seeking mechanisation solutions that can help our farmers remain competitive in today’s evolving agricultural landscape. With the increasing popularity of production techniques like tunnel farming, high-density planting, and farming under netting structures, there is a growing need for more versatile and compact equipment. Furthermore, as we continue to work with new- generation famers, we have recognised the importance of offering more affordable compact tractors for small-scale farming.”

Walsh continued: “Our partnership with ETG allows us to expand our mechanisation offering with a range of products designed to meet the demands of modern agriculture, providing multifunctional, nimble, and compact equipment that can work across various terrains and in confined environments. These products have been successful in intensive agricultural markets across India and Africa, and we are excited to offer these solutions to our customer base to unlock greater efficiency and mobility. Our Agrimark store customer base are farmers, families and friends and certain products, such as the quad bikes and motorcycle options will certainly appeal to a broader range of customers as well.”

The products will be available for purchase from May 2023 at 18 Agrimark and 9 Agrimark Mechanisation branches across the Western Cape. Customers will also have the support of fully equipped Agrimark Mechanisation workshops with specialist mechanics available to take care of after-sales service, repairs, spares, and parts.

Source: ETG