John Deere celebrates excellence in customer support

John Deere Africa Middle East awards top performers at annual Gala event. Working in Customer and Product Support can be challenging, and it takes a special kind of person who enjoys solving challenges and thrives on customer satisfaction, and who still wakes up every morning and faces the day with a smile.

Those who work at John Deere Africa Middle East’s (AME) Aftermarket, Customer Product Support (CPS), and channel partners are passionate in ensuring our customers’ needs are met.

The annual John Deere Gala Event

Every year, the best of the best is celebrated at the John Deere Awards Gala Event, awarding top performers the recognition they deserve in their respective fields. This event, held in December 2022, celebrated the success of dealers and support staff, including technical experts, sales managers, parts managers, and financial specialists, who all play an integral role in the success of John Deere AME.

To say thank you and recognise exceptional customer service and support, awards were also presented for Technician of the Year and Workshop of the Year by the CPS division of John Deere.

The importance of Customer Support

Janalize van Buuren, Region 1 Aftermarket and Customer Support Director, emphasised the importance of providing an exceptional customer experience. “People will forget what you said, but people will not forget what you did and how you made them feel; that experience is what sets us apart.”

Over the past two years, the focus of John Deere AME has shifted from an enterprise perspective to longevity, offering lifecycle solutions and enhancing the customer experience, focusing on the value that can be provided to customers over a longer lifespan of their equipment.

Van Buuren emphasised that while the job is not always easy, the John Deere parts professionals and technicians continually display hard work and dedication, recognising their efforts in going above and beyond expectations to serve customers.

“Our parts professionals and technicians are at the heartbeat of our aftermarket and customer support efforts,” said van Buuren. “The Parts Expert of the Year and the Top Technician awards allow our teams to rub shoulders with the best of the best and showcase their talent.”

She also thanked all staff for the heart and the courage that they have, every single day, as the brand’s frontline ambassadors who continuously strive for a better customer experience in the field and out.

This sentiment was echoed by Lafras Cronjé, Head of Customer Product Support. “All departments, Marketing, Product Support, Sales, John Deere Financial, and Aftermarket, are intertwined and dependent on one another, and we can’t function without working together and supporting each other.”

Technician of the Year award

Technician of the year, Arno Bornman, from AFGRI North Polokwane being congratulated by the other competitors.

The occasion served as an opportunity to honour the technicians and workshops, which indicates how crucial they are in supporting the customers.

Technician capacity and capability is a global strategy for John Deere AME, training technicians and ensuring there are enough technicians to support enough customers over the lifecycle of each product.

The competition is divided into three rounds. The first round is an online exam where participants are assessed on their knowledge of technology and John Deere equipment. The top fifty performers from this round are invited to write a closedbook exam facilitated by John Deere, which tests their theoretical knowledge of the subject.

The third and final round is where the top 10 performers put their skills to the test. The exam consists of 50% theory and 50% practical, where technicians must conduct diagnostics and repairs on AMS, large and small tractors, combines, and sprayers. This round assesses their ability to apply their knowledge in realworld situations.

The Technician of the Year award was presented to Arno Bornman from AFGRI North Polokwane.

When asked about the win, Arno said: “The competition was tough, and I did not expect to win this year. There is no way to prepare for the yearly competition; it is more about working hard every day to succeed. Every year is different. Winning this year motivates me more, and I would like to keep everyone motivated and encourage them to participate in this competition. Customer satisfaction, keeping our customers up and running as quickly as possible, and seeing the smiles on our customers’ faces at the end of the day when their equipment is taken care of, is the greatest part of this job.”

Workshop of the year, awarded to Joppie Bartleman from AFGRI Harrismith.

Workshop of the Year award

The Workshop of the Year category was introduced recently at the annual John Deere AME Gala Event and is based on service excellence.

Joppie Bartleman from AFGRI Harrismith won the Workshop of the Year award.

Joppie shared his secret to consistent customer satisfaction: “The top three things you need to focus on are your staff, your clients, and the working environment. If you keep your clients happy, your technicians happy, and your environment safe with the necessary procedures and support in place, the rest will take care of itself.”

He also stressed the importance of training and a first-time fix in maintaining customer satisfaction. He concludes by saying: “When you focus on all the aspects of the workshop-of-the-year criteria, which is well thought through and focusses on technicians and customer satisfaction, you can’t go wrong.”

Until next year

The recognition of outstanding technicians and workshops is a testament to the commitment of John Deere to provide excellent customer service and support. The winners of Technician and Workshop of the Year, Arno Bornman and Joppie Bartleman, serve as shining examples of the importance of customer satisfaction and the role of training and development in maintaining it.

“To all the winners and runners-up, remember one thing: They say gold is found in the deep rough soil,” said Jannalize in closing. “It’s a hard and challenging job. My wish is that we will see all of you together next year because you have gone for gold again.”