JAC Motors’ versatile X-Series: Two workhorses, endless possibilities

JAC Motors South Africa is proud to announce that its popular X200 forward-cab range has over ten body applications available, all done at the dealer level through approved suppliers to ensure no impact on vehicle warranties.

The X200 is quickly becoming a top choice for local transport companies due to its powerful 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, known for its excellent fuel economy and low operating cost. The X200 1.5-tonne single-cab also offers a bigger payload than its competitors. Its double-cab sibling offers a 1.3-tonne payload with the added benefit of legally transporting six people inside its spacious cab.

The X200 is versatile with body applications such as refrigeration units, cargo boxes, tippers, and a range of steel- and fibreglass canopies that can be customised for specific jobs. The double-cab derivative also supports an approved Jurgens Caravans camper unit with modern-day camping amenities.

“The X200 has earned its place in the competitive forward-cab workhorse market. Its no-nonsense work attitude explains why it is popular with business owners and entrepreneurs,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa. “It isn’t only very affordable but is a true all-rounder that can handle any task thrown its way.”

Proven 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine for harsh working conditions

The X200 features a proven 2.8-litre four-cylinder inter-cooled turbo-diesel engine mounted under the front seats designed to handle even the most demanding conditions. It produces 80 kW at 3 600 r/min and 240 Nm of torque between 1 800 and 2 000 r/min, with a 5-speed transmission that distributes power to the rear wheels.

The X200’s powertrain design boasts excellent fuel economy. Maximum torque is available at low RPM, allowing drivers to minimise gear changes and reduce fuel usage. It offers average fuel consumption of 8.0 ℓ/100 km (combined cycle). It supports a Towing Mass (braked) of 1 250 kg.

Göbel explains that a leading local online car publication compared the X200 to its direct Korean competitors and found it 30 percent more powerful, offering the lowest fuel consumption and running cost. “Our economical X200 features the ideal engine for our country’s demanding conditions. It is reliable and easy to maintain, making it the most cost-effective solution for transport operators.”

Robust chassis and suspension design for various load box applications

The X200 benefits from JAC Motors’ new heavy-duty ladder-frame chassis stamping and welding treatment process, making it robust for many different body applications. The main advantage of a rugged and lightweight chassis frame is the optimum axle weight distribution that enhances safety.

The X200’s double-wishbone independent front suspension and robust ladder-frame chassis design allow for improved stability, excellent manoeuvrability and solid handling regardless of how much payload it carries. In addition, the maximum use of axle capacities for ideal payload weight distribution ensures that the driver, passengers and cargo will be safe on the road, no matter the conditions.

Large disc brakes in front supported by drum brakes at the back and a Load Sensing Proportioning Valve (LSPV) ensure excellent stopping power. The X200 double-cab features ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), offering increased safety for the driver, crew and cargo.

A hydraulic-assisted power steering provides excellent handling, optimised manoeuvrability and safe driving characteristics in all load states and on any road surface. The X200’s compact size and minimum turning radius of 5.75 metres ensure easy manoeuvrability in places where larger trucks cannot navigate.

“When transporting heavy loads, it is important to have a workhorse that can efficiently manoeuvre different traffic conditions and maintain a constant speed on open roads and highways to ensure timeous deliveries,” says Göbel.

Large payload capabilities for both derivatives to easily transport heavy loads

A forward-cab design is more practical than a standard bakkie. Its main benefit is the increased load box size resulting in much larger load volumes. The X200 single-cab’s load box measures almost 2.8 metres and supports a large load area of 4 595 mm². Its cargo area of 2 785 mm (length) x 1 650 mm (width), coupled with 355 mm high dropsides, is designed for optimal space utilisation. Its maximum permitted payload is 1 500 kg.

The X200’s optimal ride height and ultra-flat low deck with a standard dropside configuration were designed for easy working conditions, meeting the modern-day demands of cargo transport and making loading and unloading easy and fast.

The double-cab’s maximum permitted payload is 1 300 kg, supporting a large load area of 3 654 mm². Despite the space being used to fit three more people inside the cab, the cargo area of 2 215 mm (length) x 1 650 mm (width) and 355 mm high dropsides can still accommodate heavy and bulky loads.

“Its best-in-class performance, robust chassis design, and durable drivetrain meet the diverse needs of customers. Whether for deliveries, construction work or leisure applications, our dealers can address prospective customers’ mobility needs at the grassroots level to ensure their competitive edge in the market,” adds Göbel.

Comfortable, ergonomically designed cab to improve driver comfort and safety

The X200’s elevated driving position allows the driver to see and judge traffic better on open roads and improves visibility when parking at loading bays. It also includes other advantages drivers and fleet owners appreciate, such as the easy entrance and exit for drivers and crew in many load stop-and-drop situations.

Front- and rear crumple zones, side-impact protection bars, height-adjustable headlamps and an immobiliser further enhance occupants’ safety. Remote-controlled central locking with motion lock at 40 km/h and an engine that cannot ignite when the clutch is not engaged further contribute to the safety credentials of the X200. It is fitted with a Radio/CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth adding to driver safety. In addition, the X200 double-cab features ABS (Anti-lock Brake Assist), a height-adjustable steering wheel and electric windows.

The air-conditioned cabs of both derivatives feature comfortable synthetic leather seats and headrests to ensure a relaxing drive. There is ample stowing space to ensure equipment can be safely packed away, creating a safe and comfortable work environment for the driver and passengers.

“The X200 is the only double-cab in a forward-cab configuration in the local market and offers distinctive benefits regarding crew transport. Considering that it still supports a payload of 1.3 tonnes like its single-cab rivals, it makes perfect sense for companies with labour-intensive working teams to buy this unique product,” says Göbel.

Model line-up and pricing

The X200 Series also offers a superior service plan to its direct competitors. It comes standard with a five-year/150 000-kilometre manufacturer warranty and a five-year/60 000-kilometre service plan. Service intervals are scheduled for every 10 000 kilometres/12 months.

The JAC X200 2.8L TDI forward-cab range comprises six derivatives. Prices are VAT inclusive:

X200 1.5-tonne Single-cab CC – R329 900

X200 1.5-tonne Single-cab (A/C) CC – R339 900

X200 1.5-tonne Single-cab DS – R344 900

X200 1.5-tonne Single-cab (A/C) DS – R354 900

X200 1.3-tonne Double-cab (ABS, A/C & E/W) CC – R364 900

X200 1.3-tonne Double-cab (ABS, A/C & E/W) DS – R374 900

The prices for the different load box applications are available at the dealer level.

For more information about the X200 Series, visit https://jacmotors.co.za/