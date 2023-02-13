JAC Motors introduces budget-friendly X100 to local X-Series lineup

JAC Motors has announced the addition of the new X100 one-tonne bakkie to its local X-Series forward-cab range.

The new workhorse in JAC Motors’ stable will join its reliable siblings, the X200 2.8L TDI single-cab 1.5-tonne and double-cab 1.3-tonne bakkies, competing with one-tonne rivals in the growing LCV forward-cab market.

Like the popular X200, the new X100 outperforms its direct forward-cab competitor in the performance category, and with a payload of 1 040 kg. Its fuel-efficient Euro 4, 1 240 cc 4-cylinder petrol engine produces a class-leading 65 kW and 115 Nm and excellent fuel consumption of 7.1 L/100 km (combined cycle). A five-speed manual transmission transfers power to the rear wheels.

“The X100 bakkie fills an important gap in the delivery market where we currently aren’t competing. Its excellent fuel consumption, big load capacity, and low operating cost will save transport operators lots of money,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, Chief Executive Officer of JAC Motors South Africa. “The X100 will be valuable for entrepreneurs as it will provide a cost-effective transport solution.”

The X100’s retail price will be announced closer to its planned introduction date in the second quarter of this year. It will be available in dropside configuration and offers power-steering, air-conditioning and electric windows as standard fitments. It features a three-year/100 000 km warranty and 24-hour roadside assistance.

