ISUZU Motors to support IRONMAN as title sponsor until 2025

ISUZU Motors South Africa (IMSAf) is proud to announce its title sponsorship for the 2023-2025 IRONMAN races in South Africa. As a title partner, ISUZU will provide branded vehicles to facilitate the vast logistical support that comes with preparing and hosting for an event of this nature.

Celestin Ndhlovu, ISUZU Motors South Africa Vice President of Strategy, Business Planning and Marketing says, “ISUZU has a long-standing relationship with IRONMAN spanning over 14 years. In 2009 we jumped on board to support the organisation as the official vehicle sponsor. In 2018, ISUZU was the title sponsor of the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship which was hosted in Nelson Mandela Bay and in 2022 ISUZU became title sponsor of the 2022 IRONMAN races. We look forward to strengthening this relationship.”

The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually with the benefit of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings.

As title sponsor for the next two years, ISUZU will support IRONMAN in the following major races.

ISUZU IRONMAN AFRICAN CHAMPIONSHIP which includes a 3.8km swim, 180.2km cycling course and a 42.2 km run course, held in Nelson Mandela Bay on 5 March 2023.

ISUZU IRONMAN 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay which includes a 1.9km swim, 90.1km bike course and a 21.1km run.

ISUZU IRONMAN 70.3 Durban which consists of a 1.9km swim, 90km bike course and a 21.1km run, to be held on June 4th 2023

ISUZU IRONMAN 70.3 Mossel Bay 1.9km swim, 90km bike course and a 21.1km run, to be held on November 19th 2023.

At this year’s races, ISUZU will be represented by one of South Africa’s largest triathlon and multisport clubs, ATC Multisport, which has an active database of about 1000 members across the three sporting disciplines namely, swimming, cycling, and running.

The ATC Multisport team that will be representing ISUZU at the ISUZU IRONMAN African Championship includes Ashiek Parker, Rogeema Kenny, Charlene Groenewald, and Joy Holme. The ATC Multisport chairman and coach Steve Atwell will represent ISUZU at the ISUZU IRONMAN 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay.

Keith Bowler, IRONMAN Regional Director -Africa “We have successfully partnered with ISUZU for over 15 years, they are a brand that is truly with you for the long run. ISUZU became a title sponsor to all IRONMAN South Africa events in 2022 but they are no stranger in that role, having been the title partner for the 2018 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship. We hope to continue to strengthen this partnership and encourage a lifestyle in South Africa.”