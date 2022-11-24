ISUZU makes SPACE for small and medium businesses with its truck rental programme

In a bid to get more small businesses to become active participants in the economy, ISUZU Motors South Africa is making commercial vehicle acquisition more accessible for entrepreneurs and small business owners on its Ready To Work line-up of commercial medium and heavyweight trucks.

Small to medium businesses who are well established with a proven track record and pass a revised credit check process have the option of a rental agreement off their balance sheet, which means it can be written off as a monthly expense and not an asset on their books.

Said Craig Uren, Isuzu Senior Vice President SACU Revenue Generation, “ISUZU’s Ready To Work portfolio of commercial vehicles showcases pre-built trucks, with their applications, so business owners are able to generate revenue almost immediately. Coupled to our unique rental offer, this represents a game-changing moment for access into the trucking economy for small businesses.”

Note: Ready To Work products include a variety of van bodies (#TradePack) and drop sides (#BackPack.)

The rental truck programme, formed in partnership with Isuzu Finance provides peace of mind as ownership rests with the bank and qualifying small businesses pay a monthly rental based on the selected truck, application and period of the rental. Businesses can choose between a minimum of 36 months and a maximum of 60 months.

“Falling outside of the National Credit Act, this is an option that really has the customer in mind. Small businesses seldom have the capital outlay to buy and own assets like trucks, so this allows them to focus on their business instead of worrying about how to purchase a truck,” says Marcois van Staden, Head: ISUZU Finance.

The ISUZU Truck Rental Programme allows customers to go through a different credit checking process that focuses on a business’s contracts and revenue streams.

Applications to the ISUZU Truck Rental Programme are subject to qualification.

Applicants remain liable for all legal and tax requirements.

For more information, visit www.Isuzu.co.za