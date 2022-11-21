ISUZU foundation makes a donation to Ironman4thekids

The ISUZU Foundation is proud to announce that it will be donating R250,000 to the Ironman4TheKids Foundation. The ISUZU Foundation is a partnership between Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) and the IMSAf Dealer network, previously known as the ChildLife Foundation.

The ISUZU Foundation supports projects that are focused on the societal needs of the communities in which the Dealers operate. Each year the Dealer network sits to identify pressing matters of societal ills and collaborates on projects that aim to address challenges in disadvantaged communities.

Marvan van Zyl, Chairperson of the Isuzu Foundation says, “What is exciting about this donation is that we have all decided as Dealers to support Ironman4TheKids. This is the second time we are working with the foundation; we look forward to working with them again and we hope that through this partnership we will reach various communities.”

For every vehicle sold ISUZU Motors South Africa and its Dealers contribute to the ISUZU Foundation. Since 2010, this initiative has enabled grants of more than R16 million to be made to 80 projects. The Foundation has touched and enriched the lives of many South Africans.

ISUZU Department Executive – Corporate & Public Affairs, Mandlakazi Sigcawu says, “This new partnership with Ironman4TheKids reflects our corporate commitment which is strongly aligned to sustainable development goals set out by the United Nations. The strategic focus on children contributes towards education, poverty alleviation, hunger alleviation, and creating sustainable environments. This corporate commitment extends into our Dealer network through the work of the ISUZU Foundation.”

ISUZU Department Executive – Dealer & Business Development SACU, Marcia Mayaba says “Providing sustainable solutions through solid partnerships is fundamental to ISUZU Motors South Africa and thus this partnership with our Dealers is critical to our business imperatives. We work closely together to ensure that through the work done by the ISUZU Foundation we make a difference in the communities in which we operate.

Our Corporate slogan is, “With you for the long run” and we live by this ethos together as business partners for our communities.” “We have thus far had a successful relationship with Isuzu Motors South Africa and we share a common goal, making a positive impact in our communities. The fulfilling feeling, we derive from giving back to our communities and contributing to society is unparalleled,” concludes Van Zyl.