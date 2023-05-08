Is your tax sorted? Contact LFI Accountants

Liani Fouché started her own Accounting and Tax Consultant practice in 2012. She is a Professional Accountant (SA),Professional Tax Specialist (SA) and Founding Director of LFI Accounting.

She have a passion for Taxation and assisting clients to manage their taxes in a responsible way. “I believe that every client should pay as little as possible tax, within the boundaries of the relevant tax laws. To manage this, I make sure that I keep up to date with the ever-changing field of Taxation. I have a hands-on approach and Tax planning is an integral part of what we do. Taxes payable should never come as a shock but must be managed and planned properly,” she says.

Estate planning is an integral part of proper tax planning. Without good estate planning your estate can end up insolvent or with a cash shortfall. This can lead to a nightmare for your loved ones left behind. “I believe that planning relieves stress and uncertainty. Plan for the Estate Duty and Capital Gains tax upon death and remove any uncertainty in this area. There are ways to structure the ownership of your assets to minimize these taxes payable legally,” Liani said.

Contact her at 084-433-5286, 051-007-0589 or send an e-mail to liani@lfiaccountants.co.za. You can also visit their website for more information: https://lfiaccountants.co.za/

