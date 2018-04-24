Improve efficiency, increase capacity, boost profits: Seba Foods acquire benchmark GSI storage technology

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

There are numerous benefits to the ability to store one’s own grain. A farmer can exert and experience a crucial sense of control when he can store his own grain. He can manage the treatment and storage of his grain in a way that best suits his requirements and purposes. His trucks does not have to queue for hours at the silos during critical harvest times and he can hold back his grain when prices are weak to market it later when the prices improve.

Likewise, food processing companies rely heavily on own storage facilities. A shortage of raw materials means downtime, therefore reserve storage capacity is vital for uninterrupted production.

Seba Foods is well known in Zambia. They process maize and soya beans into products for animal and human consumption. Their five popular major brands are Golden Goodness (soya pieces), Instant Thobwa, High Energy Protein Supplement, Emilios Corn Puffs and Emilios Snax.

“We shall soon celebrate our 21st anniversary,” says Gaurav Vijayvargiya, Strategic Director of Seba Foods.

“To keep up with evolution in technology in the manufacturing industry, Seba Foods’ objective is to build a state of the art manufacturing facility to improve efficiency in our supply chain and

processing of our nutritious foods. An important part of this development is a drastic increase in our storage capacity to 16 000 tonnes”.

After carefully considering all possible options and taking all the available storage facility suppliers into consideration, Seba Foods opted for GSI, the huge grain handling company with a strong international footprint, and most important – the largest presence in Zambia. GSI has already built many silos in the country and has years of first-hand experience of the challenges in Zambia.

“GSI offered the most cost-effective solution and compared very favourably to the other bidders,” Gaurav says.

On top of that, GSI could offer Seba Foods huge benefits:

Costly and labour intensive bag handling will be eliminated A lot of warehouse space will be freed for other purposes The hygiene and quality of the grain will be increased due to an easy fumigation system Much more time will be saved during offloading and processing Process monitoring will be much easier One or two skilled operators can manage the whole GSI plant to save on the cost of labour. An automated system will ensure accurate volume measurement and control The overall efficiency of the plant will be increased, which will be a dream come true for the managers.

GSI is putting up four 4 000 tonne silos, a tower, an elevator, a complete PLC (programmable logic controller) to control the electric and electronic systems, a pre cleaner, and heavy duty commercial handling equipment.

GSI is part of Agco which is one of the biggest agricultural companies in the world, and as Agco has established and built the first and only Agco Future Farm in Africa in Zambia, GSI enjoys strong backing from the Agco facility.

“The Sales Manager from GSI, Lanus Meyer, is also very supportive and it is great working with him. The continuous meetings we have with him are very informative and valuable”, Gaurav says.

“Experts from the GSI team regularly come to our site to physically inspect, assess and assist the builders with technical aspects. Another benefit is that South Africa, where they are based, is not far away and spare parts can promptly be shipped to our site. This is much better than the services their competitors can offer,” Gaurav says.

GSI will complete and commission the project in June, and part of the deal is the presentation of a thorough training course in the operation of the silos.

Please contact the GSI team at +27-(0)11-794-4455 if you have any grain handling needs or questions, or send an e-mail to sales@gsiafrica.co.za. Also visit GSI’s user friendly website at www.gsiafrica.co.za.