Implements with your needs in mind from Ripper Tillage Equipment

Ripper Tillage Equipment offers more than robust and efficient implements; they start every customer journey with the question: What are your requirements? This includes the needs of your business according to the scale of your farming operation, the soil type, structure, and the crops you plan on planting.

By asking this question, Ripper Tillage Equipment is able to offer you, the farmer, the solution that fits your unique requirements. “We consider how the soil needs to be prepared for the type of crop the farmer wants to plant,” Christine Bouwer, Director and Technical Marketer of Ripper Tillage Equipment, explains.

This manufacturer designs and builds implements for every part of seedbed preparation and planting needs: before planting, during planting and after. This includes rip-till and strip-till equipment, rotary hoes and planting equipment.

“We specialise in rip-on the row. This means that instead of ripping and tilling the entire seedbed, the tine ensures that soil is only cultivated in the rows where the seed will be planted,” Christine elaborates.

Rip-Till equipment means the same seedbed, but different result

Rip-till seedbed preparation means deeper tillage (deeper than 300 mm) that loosens the undersoil to ensure an even seedbed just like strip-till.

With conservation farming becoming more and more popular, conservation tillage is also increasingly popular. Rip-till implements from Ripper Tillage Equipment are ideal for this task, and what is more, their rip-on-the-row equipment delivers tillage that keeps soil moisture locked in.

On-the-row rip means you only till the soil in the row where your planter will carefully place the seeds. When, for example, using a 0,9 m (3 ft) 8-row planter, you will also use a 0,9 m 8-row ripper instead of ploughing the entire area of your field.



Left is an unclosed seedbed, and right with closing units.

This process involves:

cutting of residue with a cutting coulter

row cleaning

rip and optional fertilize placements

closing of furrow and compressing with a roller

Because there is less soil tilled over a large area, the machinery – tractor included – has less wear. What is more, you also use less fuel and require less labour.

“Our rotary hoe (rolegtand) is very popular for after-planting seedbed care when it comes to crumbling soil after heavy rain,” she adds.”

Tillage is more than implements, it is caring for the soil

Ripper Tillage Equipment employees are skilled in identifying soil requirements. “We come to your farm, do a soil analysis with a demonstration, and determine the type of implement that will give you the best results,” Christine explains.

“We consider the type of soil on your farm as well as the last crop you planted – for example residue management. When we look at the soil condition, we understand how to help the farmer plant his next crop in the best possible way. We can suggest the implement with the right tines or closing coulters to get the job done.”

Planter closing wheels.

This is the added benefit of custommade implements: Guidance and expertise in what is best for your soil. Because soil conditions and crop needs differ from area to area, investing in exactly the right tools that give you the maximum results help you succeed. “We do not only make products and sell them,” she adds. “We determine your exact needs, and provide tillage equipment that will give you the results you need. You won’t find a ready-made “one-sizefits-all” implement on a show floor.

“Maintenance is also fairly easy and inexpensive, because most parts are available locally,” she adds.

For more information on customised equipment for your seedbed preparation, contact Ripper Tillage Equipment on +27(0)82-773-9297 or send an e-mail to cpbothariptill@gmail.com. Check out their visit website at: www.rippertillage.co.za or find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/RipperTillage.