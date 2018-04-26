This post is also available in: Afrikaans

The eigth annual exhibition of dealers and providers in small firearms, hunting, wildlife, and outdoor lifestyle products and services will be held at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, from 27 – 29 April.

HuntEx2018 will focus on the youth and projects that promote youth activities​ in the hunting and outdoor community.

​HuntEx​, which was held for the first time in 2011, annually attracts between 35 000 to 40 000 visitors to view ​approximately 400 exhibitions of the latest products and services on offer by the hunting, shooting and outdoor lifestyle trade.

​The HuntEx experience

Industry confidence in HuntEx remains high. The interest in exhibition space for the 2018 expo exceeded all previous shows, with 93% of exhibition space being sold by December 2017.

According to Adriaan Woudstra, owner and organiser of HuntEx, the trends in firearm sales are shifting towards tactical sport shooting. International firearm producers are capitalising on this development and regard HuntEx as the best opportunity to introduce their latest designs in tactical firearms and accessories to the South African firearm enthusiasts. Therefore, visitors can look forward to seeing more foreign firearm producers exhibiting under their own brands at HuntEx 2018.

Overcrowding at HuntEx has been a challenge at previous shows and caused frustration among exhibitors and visitors. In 2017, the daily visitor traffic was better distributed, which allowed for more quality time spent at exhibitions and better sales in general. For HuntEx 2018, the organisers will manage the daily visitor numbers to acceptable levels to prevent congestion around exhibitions.

The HuntEx App that was introduced in 2017, is the ultimate visitor companion for the 2018 show. For 2018, new features allow more flexibility and search options for ardent visitors. The App can be downloaded from the Play Store.

A free HuntEx shuttle service is available between the Midrand Gautrain station and Gallagher Convention Centre for the convenience of visitors.

​For information on exhibitors and ticket sales, visit www.huntex.net. Admission tickets can be purchased online at a discount price of R110. Tickets at the gates cost R120. A discount in ticket prices apply to members of accredited hunting and sportshooting associations, scholars, students and pensioners.