Human Auto Group and Human Auto Bloemfontein named Ford dealer of the year for second consecutive year

Ford South Africa has honoured the achievements of its entire dealer network at the annual Merit Club and Dealer of the Year Awards. The prestigious ceremony was once again a highlight of the year and epitomised the philosophy of actively working together and evolving.

All this while elevating the performance and status of the Ford brand and its Next-Generation products that have been launched recently – the sumptuous Everest sport utility vehicle, the sophisticated Ranger and the mighty 292kW V6-powered Ranger Raptor.

Over 700 people attended the event including Kay Hart, president of the Ford International Markets Group; Neale Hill, president of Ford Motor Company Africa; members of the National Dealer Council; group franchise directors; dealer principals; sales, parts and service managers; finance and insurance managers; along with representatives from Ford Credit and Ford SA head office employees.

The awards covered several categories with winners and runners-up taking to the stage to receive their recognition. The categories included: Ford Protect, Ford Credit, Parts, Service, New and Used Vehicles, Outstanding Diversity in a Group and, rounding off the ceremony, the coveted Distributor and Dealer of the Year.

Ford’s 100th anniversary in South Africa was a prominent theme throughout this year’s event, along with unpacking the evolving dealer network as it shifts into new ways of servicing customer needs in a digital age. Emphasis was placed on the importance of navigating the changing landscape and reinforcing Ford’s commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience and treating customers like family.

“We’ve gone through a challenging time over the last few years, but we know we have the longevity to not only survive but also to thrive. Having the right processes, systems, and technologies in place to support our efforts will make the journey all the better,” Neale Hill said. “The dealer network is on the cusp of a major shift, and as veterans of the automotive industry we have all seen first-hand how launching new products has the potential to revolutionize the market,” said Hill.

“Our Next-Gen Everest, Ranger and Ranger Raptor are indeed doing just that as they set new trends in their respective segments. With technology, innovation, and alternative powertrains on the horizon, we can expect to accelerate the transformation of the industry in the next couple of years, which gives us an opportunity to stand out and excel.”

Repeating its success from last year, the Ford National Dealer of the Year Award once again went to Human Auto Bloemfontein, while the Human Auto Group was named the Group Dealer of the Year.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Dealer of the Year awards:

The Dealer of the Year Awards considers performance across the full spectrum – performance within sales, aftersales, Ford Credit, Ford Protect, and dealer standards.