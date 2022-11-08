HJN training qualifications and training

Company Description

HJN Training, with head quarters in Centurion and a satellite office located in Vereeniging, is an organisation dedicated to the training of police, private and public sectors in their fight against crime and corruption. The role of the corporate or Governmental investigator cannot be underestimated. We are dedicated to enhancing the skills and competency of all investigators in South Africa.

Training programs are uniquely formulated and compiled from more than 80 years of cumulative hands-on investigative experience in the criminal investigation and security training environments, all accredited by the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA). To date, HJN Training already presented training to more than 100 000 employees from more than 200 companies in South Africa, Namibia, Angola and Botswana.



HJN Training presents various skills programs and formal qualifications that sets it apart from other training companies in South Africa. HJN Training offers distance education across South Africa with more than 20 different location in SA to write exams from. We offer students the opportunity to pay their studies in monthly instalments.

Products : Qualifications

Our qualifications prices range between: R16000 and R27000 per year. (VAT included)



NATIONAL CERTIFICATE: TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT

This qualification will equip the learner with tools and techniques to understand the concept of Tactical Road Traffic Operations within the context of the road traffic safety management environment. It will assist learners to implement performance improvements at a team, project or small organization level. It will also enable learners to understand how different functional perspectives work together to approach the real and complex problems of Tactical Road Traffic Operations and will give learners an opportunity to apply a range of management concepts to resolve management problems in their own organisation.

Duration: 1 year

NATIONAL DIPLOMA: POLICING

The purpose of this qualification is to obtain a nationally recognised qualification in the law enforcement environment and to uplift the professional standards of policing. It will improve relationships between employer and employees and organisation and client (community) and attract and retain quality employees.

Duration: 2 years

NATIONAL CERTIFICATE: PARALEGAL

The purpose of the qualification is to provide the qualifying learner with a basic knowledge and understanding of the South African legal system, fundamental laws, their application and social context so as to enable the learner to provide supervised support and assistance in a paralegal environment.

Duration: 1 year

NATIONAL CERTIFICATE: CLOSE PROTECTION (VIP)

This qualification is intended for individuals interested in the close protection field be they new entrants, security personnel or government officials within the arena of safety in society and other persons involved in close protection functions. Learners who achieve this qualification will be able to demonstrate knowledge and skills including attitudes and values pertinent to the close protection sector.

Duration: 1 year

PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR

This qualification meets all the requirements for registration as a Legal Private Investigator. This program does not only act as legal practitioners, but ensures a high level of competency and professionalism. Private and corporate Investigations is the fastest growing industry in South Africa.

Duration: 6 months

Further Education and Training Certificate: Specialist Security Practises

This qualification will allow qualifying learners to use a series of legal and security skills to protect and serve their clients and communities.

Duration: 1 year

National Certificate: General Security Practises

This qualification is an entry-level qualification and recognises the key competencies required of security personnel who are able to work in a variety of security contexts.

Duration: 1 year

FORENSIC INVESTIGATION

This program will allow qualifying learners to be able to identify and use all the basic skills and knowledge needed in forensic investigation, the learners will gain all the regulatory law regarding forensics as well as what to do at a scene and how to present it in a court of law.

Duration: 6 months

Products : Short Courses

All short courses can either be held at our premises or at your companies facilities.

Prices range between: R4000 and R9000 per person. (VAT included)

ACCREDITED SHORT PROGRAMS

ACCREDITED AND APPROVED SOFT SKILLS PROGRAMS

APPROVED SKILLS PROGRAMS

Contact details:

Telephone: 0860 995 220 / 078 177 4023

Email: info@hjntraining.co.za

Address: Block 5 Centuria Office Park, 265 Von Willich Avenue, Lyttleton, Centurion

Website: www.hjntraining.co.za

Facebook: HJN Training @hjntrainingacademy