Hereford Veilingskalender 2022

|DATUM
|VEILING
|PLEK
|KONTAKPERSOON
|KONTAKNR
|E-POS
|02 – 03 Feb 2022
|Hereford Course
|Coligny
|Liezel Grobler
|082 922 4616,051 448 7302/3
|liezel@studbook.co.za;hereford@studbook.co.za
|15-Feb-22
|Council Meeting
|Bloemfontein
|Liezel Grobler
|082 922 4616,051 448 7302/3
|liezel@studbook.co.za;hereford@studbook.co.za
|06-May-22
|Nasionale Skou Veiling
|Bloemfontein
|Carl Miles
|0733305579
|carl.miles@hotmail.com
|07-Jun-22
|PP Mong Trust
|Elgin
|Bertus Mong
|0829470701
|bertus@ppmong.co.za
|03 Aug 2022
|Griffin Bull Sale
|Dargle
|GRAVIC FARMS PTY LT
|0826779002
|gravic@nitrosoft.co.za
|18-Aug-22
|Penhoek Farming
|Cathcart
|Sidney Moorcroft
|0724758411
|penhoek@gmail.com
|24-Aug
|KRM & HBH Tuli & Hereford Veiling
|Dordrecht
|Russel & Ed Clark
|0875501533
|ed@hbhtuli.co.za
|25-Aug-22
|Bonhaven Best of Both Sale
|Tarkastad
|Jay Phillips
|0824956097
|nix.jay.phillips@gmail.com
|01-Sep-22
|Syferpan Sale
|Komani
|MOORCROFT SL & SONS PTY
|0875503291
|moorcroft@nokwi.co.za
|20-Sep-22
|Kevlynn Production Sale
|Dordrecht
|K.P. MILES
|0733305579
|carl.miles@hotmail.com
|11-Oct-22
|Council Meeting
|Bloemfontein
|Liezel Grobler
|082 922 4616,051 448 7302/3
|liezel@studbook.co.za;hereford@studbook.co.za