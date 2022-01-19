Hereford Veilingskalender 2022

This post is also available in: English

DATUM VEILING PLEK KONTAKPERSOON KONTAKNR E-POS 02 – 03 Feb 2022 Hereford Course Coligny Liezel Grobler 082 922 4616,051 448 7302/3 liezel@studbook.co.za;hereford@studbook.co.za 15-Feb-22 Council Meeting Bloemfontein Liezel Grobler 082 922 4616,051 448 7302/3 liezel@studbook.co.za;hereford@studbook.co.za 06-May-22 Nasionale Skou Veiling Bloemfontein Carl Miles 0733305579 carl.miles@hotmail.com 07-Jun-22 PP Mong Trust Elgin Bertus Mong 0829470701 bertus@ppmong.co.za 03 Aug 2022 Griffin Bull Sale Dargle GRAVIC FARMS PTY LT 0826779002 gravic@nitrosoft.co.za 18-Aug-22 Penhoek Farming Cathcart Sidney Moorcroft 0724758411 penhoek@gmail.com 24-Aug KRM & HBH Tuli & Hereford Veiling Dordrecht Russel & Ed Clark 0875501533 ed@hbhtuli.co.za 25-Aug-22 Bonhaven Best of Both Sale Tarkastad Jay Phillips 0824956097 nix.jay.phillips@gmail.com 01-Sep-22 Syferpan Sale Komani MOORCROFT SL & SONS PTY 0875503291 moorcroft@nokwi.co.za 20-Sep-22 Kevlynn Production Sale Dordrecht K.P. MILES 0733305579 carl.miles@hotmail.com 11-Oct-22 Council Meeting Bloemfontein Liezel Grobler 082 922 4616,051 448 7302/3 liezel@studbook.co.za;hereford@studbook.co.za