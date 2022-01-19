in Landboukalender

Hereford Veilingskalender 2022

Foto: southafrica.co.za

DATUMVEILINGPLEKKONTAKPERSOONKONTAKNRE-POS
02 – 03 Feb 2022Hereford CourseColignyLiezel Grobler082 922 4616,051 448 7302/3liezel@studbook.co.za;hereford@studbook.co.za
15-Feb-22Council MeetingBloemfonteinLiezel Grobler082 922 4616,051 448 7302/3liezel@studbook.co.za;hereford@studbook.co.za
06-May-22Nasionale Skou VeilingBloemfontein Carl Miles0733305579carl.miles@hotmail.com
07-Jun-22PP Mong TrustElginBertus Mong0829470701bertus@ppmong.co.za
 03 Aug 2022Griffin Bull SaleDargle GRAVIC FARMS PTY LT0826779002gravic@nitrosoft.co.za
18-Aug-22Penhoek FarmingCathcart Sidney Moorcroft0724758411penhoek@gmail.com
24-AugKRM & HBH Tuli & Hereford Veiling DordrechtRussel & Ed Clark0875501533ed@hbhtuli.co.za
25-Aug-22Bonhaven Best of Both SaleTarkastadJay Phillips0824956097nix.jay.phillips@gmail.com
01-Sep-22Syferpan SaleKomaniMOORCROFT SL & SONS PTY0875503291moorcroft@nokwi.co.za
20-Sep-22Kevlynn Production SaleDordrechtK.P. MILES0733305579carl.miles@hotmail.com
11-Oct-22Council MeetingBloemfonteinLiezel Grobler082 922 4616,051 448 7302/3liezel@studbook.co.za;hereford@studbook.co.za

Herefordveilingskalender

